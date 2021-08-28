India - Jobless engineer slits son's throat, takes poison with wife : Cops

Sudarshan said: But they did supply oxygen for free during crisis while you liberandus were barking all over Internet. Click to expand...

INS_Vikramaditya said: jamahir this is no place to properly discuss Indian social issues, if you want a meaningful and healthy discussion on it go to any Indian portal this is no place to properly discuss Indian social issues, if you want a meaningful and healthy discussion on it go to any Indian portal Click to expand...

Sudarshan said: What’s there to discuss in someone’s personal life matter which caused them to suicide? Click to expand...

RealNapster said: i feel said for my community (Civil Engineers). Engineers (due to a huge influx in numbers) are majority jobless because governments of Pakistan and India are opening engineering universities in every street. Click to expand...

RealNapster said: but cutting throat of daughter and son ? i mean which parent would do that ? If they were anyway meant to die than poison was a more humane way of doing so. how can a father do that to his own kids. Click to expand...

I am sure lot of factories were also pressed upon by the government to supply oxygen for free or at low cost to the government. But what else did those two do ? Did they build 20 new hospitals with 50 ICU beds each to treat COVID ? Did they build 20 oxygen production plants which would supply hospitals with oxygen for free ? Where is their concern now ?Why don't you get some of them here ? I am ready to discuss with them here. They can then take back the discussion to their own forum and return here with the result of the discussion there.As I said in another thread yesterday PDF is an international forum which at the moment allows me to discuss not only Indian affairs and international affairs but also human and environmental affairs in general.And please see the second section just above.How easily you laugh away and ignore this tragedy. What if someone in your own family had a socio-economic tragedy ?Yes, in every street but without the society having the places and projects to organize and use those skills gathered. Modi promised in 2014 when he became PM that his government would construct or modify 100 Smart Cities. Such projects will of course need the skills and talent of civil engineers like you and give employment. But in 2021 where are those Smart Cities ?Cities in India and I believe Pakistan too are over-crowded, chaotic and disharmonious to a large extent and this needs a solution soon. A few days ago I had made a long post on a now-deleted thread about my ideas on how to decongest current cities by building new cities in current rural landscape and which can be made harmonious and self-sufficient food-wise using simple measures. I will rewrite that long post as a thread in some days and tag you to take your ideas.The desperation of a father and husband who found himself too helpless and did not find societal need for his technical skills because the socio-economic system requires him to be continuously employed to avail food, housing, healthcare and education for his children.I believe that in his earlier years he should have joined progressive groups that want India to become a welfare state society where such artificial and very avoidable tragedies don't occur. If his wife and daughter now survive they should join those groups at least in memory of the tragedy.