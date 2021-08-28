What's new

India - Jobless engineer slits son's throat, takes poison with wife : Cops

jamahir

jamahir

Jobless Engineer Slits Son's Throat, Takes Poison With Wife: Cops

Both the man (55) and his wife were in acute depression, according to a primary probe based on the latter's statements. Her statements also revealed that the couple had planned the entire episode nearly two to three days ago.

All India Reported by Anurag Dwary, Edited by Shatabdi Chowdhury Updated: August 28, 2021 5:27 pm IST

Jobless Engineer Slits Son's Throat, Takes Poison With Wife: Cops

The incident occurred during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, cops said.

Bhopal: A civil engineer, who was jobless for the last few months, allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison after slitting the throats of his teenage son and daughter with a tile cutter at their flat in a multistoried building in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, police said. While his 16-year-old son died of his injuries, 14-year-old daughter's condition is said to be critical, they said.

His wife had also consumed poison with the man but survived.
The incident occurred during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday in Bhopal's Misrod area, they said.

Both the man (55) and his wife were in acute depression, according to a primary probe based on the latter's statements.

Her statements also revealed that the couple had planned the entire episode nearly two to three days ago.

The police have also recovered a suicide note which says the man was unemployed for the past many months and that the family was going through acute financial crisis. "I was unable to pay the installments for our house and bear the expense my children's education," read the note. According to the note, he thought his children would not have a good future after his death, so he decided to kill them as well.

"The couple slit the throats of their children using a tile cutter and then consumed poison. While their 16-year-old son died, their daughter survived," Misrod Police Station Inspector Niranjan Sharma said.

The mother and daughter have been admitted to the government-run Hamidia hospital, while the bodies of the man and his son have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

A case has been registered in this connection, he added.

Jamahir's comment : This is India where people live in poverty or in middle class poverty or in misery and decide to commit suicide or die involuntarily ( ill health, hunger etc ) because they don't have money to pay back interest-based loans or like in this case because of unemployment as in the Indian economic system a person engaged in non-government work will have to work to live, or suffer. Though it is a bit better for retired government employees who get pension which though gets reduced when that person dies and that reduced pension goes to his or her family.

@Sudarshan, still think I am being an "idiotic commie" because I speak about the socio-economic deprivation of many Indians ?
 
jamahir

jamahir

Maira La said:
India ranks 139 out of 149 in World Happiness Report 2021

Finland has been ranked as the happiest country in the world. The Nordic nation is followed by Iceland, Denmark, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Sweden, Germany and Norway.
But I suppose we must accept the strident proud claim by the religio-nationalist Hindutvadis that since India is the world's 5th biggest economy as of 2019 all of us Indians are the most happy people in the world. The next superpower no doubt. :lol:
 
Sudarshan

Sudarshan

Stop tagging me communist
jamahir said:
@Sudarshan, still think I am being an "idiotic commie" because I speak about the socio-economic deprivation of many Indians ?
Commies only speak, capitalists do it, if you want to discuss, come here.
 
Sudarshan

Sudarshan

jamahir said:
Do what ? Why did Ambani and Adani not prevent these deaths despite their massive wealth ? Just Ambani's 27-storey "house" cost two billion dollars to build.
But they did supply oxygen for free during crisis while you liberandus were barking all over Internet.
jamahir said:
No thanks. I don't want to be swamped by apathetic trolls.
Dar gaya na? Aa gayi akal thikane?
 
Chakar The Great

Chakar The Great

INS_Vikramaditya said:
@jamahir this is no place to properly discuss Indian social issues, if you want a meaningful and healthy discussion on it go to any Indian portal
Why are you shy of discussing here?? This is a Pakistani forum, when we discuss our internal matters you guys jump like bees.

When it comes to your own shameful face, you try to hide and lets discuss inside a dark room.

How long will you hide India's ugly face???

With social media, the entire world can see how poor, hungry, sick and barbaric you guys are.
 
Splurgenxs

Splurgenxs

Depression is a problem taken too lightly , this is indicative of ones own inner turmoil than anything.

On one hand you have Sushant Singh Rajput and on the other you have the Afghani minister.

One can put there own interpretation to any news affirming or criticizing there beliefs , political or religions, but one cannot escape the tragedy in such events.
 
Sudarshan

Sudarshan

Chakar The Great said:
How long will you hide India's ugly face???
And then we post something about your beautiful face then you start mass reporting.

Unemployment | The Express Tribune

Unemployment, coupled with the inability to afford basic necessities, will have a severe impact on people’s livelihoods
Chakar The Great said:
With social media, the entire world can see how poor, hungry, sick and barbaric you guys are.
Our per capita GDP is far more than Pakistan
 
Chakar The Great

Chakar The Great

Sudarshan said:
And then we post something about your beautiful face then you start mass reporting.

Unemployment | The Express Tribune

Unemployment, coupled with the inability to afford basic necessities, will have a severe impact on people’s livelihoods
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
So tats your answer??? Pointing finger at Pakistan??? This obsession must end.

One day you compare with yourself with Pakistan, next day with Bangladesh and recently with Afghanistan.


You guys are so lost and have low esteem. Any ways I have realised you are another bakht, so stop tagging me and polluting this forum with your shity logics. No one wants to hear you out.
 
RealNapster

RealNapster

i feel said for my community (Civil Engineers). Engineers (due to a huge influx in numbers) are majority jobless because governments of Pakistan and India are opening engineering universities in every street. There is no job security for engineers neither any government support in job finding like Medical where government give them house job facility.

but cutting throat of daughter and son ? i mean which parent would do that ? If they were anyway meant to die than poison was a more humane way of doing so. how can a father do that to his own kids.
 
jamahir

jamahir

Sudarshan said:
But they did supply oxygen for free during crisis while you liberandus were barking all over Internet.
I am sure lot of factories were also pressed upon by the government to supply oxygen for free or at low cost to the government. But what else did those two do ? Did they build 20 new hospitals with 50 ICU beds each to treat COVID ? Did they build 20 oxygen production plants which would supply hospitals with oxygen for free ? Where is their concern now ?

Sudarshan said:
Dar gaya na? Aa gayi akal thikane?
Why don't you get some of them here ? I am ready to discuss with them here. They can then take back the discussion to their own forum and return here with the result of the discussion there.

INS_Vikramaditya said:
@jamahir this is no place to properly discuss Indian social issues, if you want a meaningful and healthy discussion on it go to any Indian portal
As I said in another thread yesterday PDF is an international forum which at the moment allows me to discuss not only Indian affairs and international affairs but also human and environmental affairs in general.

And please see the second section just above.

Sudarshan said:
What’s there to discuss in someone’s personal life matter which caused them to suicide?
How easily you laugh away and ignore this tragedy. What if someone in your own family had a socio-economic tragedy ?

RealNapster said:
i feel said for my community (Civil Engineers). Engineers (due to a huge influx in numbers) are majority jobless because governments of Pakistan and India are opening engineering universities in every street.
Yes, in every street but without the society having the places and projects to organize and use those skills gathered. Modi promised in 2014 when he became PM that his government would construct or modify 100 Smart Cities. Such projects will of course need the skills and talent of civil engineers like you and give employment. But in 2021 where are those Smart Cities ?

Cities in India and I believe Pakistan too are over-crowded, chaotic and disharmonious to a large extent and this needs a solution soon. A few days ago I had made a long post on a now-deleted thread about my ideas on how to decongest current cities by building new cities in current rural landscape and which can be made harmonious and self-sufficient food-wise using simple measures. I will rewrite that long post as a thread in some days and tag you to take your ideas.

RealNapster said:
but cutting throat of daughter and son ? i mean which parent would do that ? If they were anyway meant to die than poison was a more humane way of doing so. how can a father do that to his own kids.
The desperation of a father and husband who found himself too helpless and did not find societal need for his technical skills because the socio-economic system requires him to be continuously employed to avail food, housing, healthcare and education for his children. :sad: I believe that in his earlier years he should have joined progressive groups that want India to become a welfare state society where such artificial and very avoidable tragedies don't occur. If his wife and daughter now survive they should join those groups at least in memory of the tragedy.
 
