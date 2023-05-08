India jet crashed, killed 2 civilians on ground.

IAF Plane Crash: MiG 21 aircraft crashes in Rajasthan; two civilians killed, pilot safe | India News - Times of India India News: A MiG-21 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed during a routine training sortie on Monday, leaving at least two civilians dead and as

NEW DELHI: A MiG-21 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed in the Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan on Monday during a routine training sortie on Monday, leaving at least two civilians dead and as many injured on the ground.In a statement, the IAF said the pilot of the aircraft sustained minor injuries.Bikaner Inspector General of Police Om Prakash said two people have died and as many injured in the plane crash in Pilibanga area of Hanumangarh district. The pilot made all efforts to avert human casualties and crash-landed the plane on the outskirts of a village, Prakash said. He said over 2,000 people have gathered at the crash spot and police and administration are trying to maintain law and order.The IAF said, "A MiG-21 aircraft of the IAF crashed near Suratgarh during a routine training sortie today morning"."The pilot ejected safely, sustaining minor injuries. An inquiry has been constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident," it said.Further details awaited.Earlier in January, one pilot lost his life after two Indian Air Force fighter jets - a Sukhoi Su-30 and a Mirage 2000 - crashed during a training exercise in Rajasthan's Bharatpur.While one aircraft crashed in Morena in Madhya Pradesh, the other crashed and landed in Rajasthan's Bharatpur.Earlier last week an Indian Army chopper crashed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.Another accident happened in Kochi in April when a Coast Guard helicopter during trials made a crash landing. This March in Mumbai a Navy chopper had "ditched" after performing VVIP duties.In October last year, two incidents of army chopper crash were reported in Arunachal Pradesh. In October 5, 2022, a Cheetah helicopter crashed near the Tawang area of Arunachal Pradesh leading to the death of one Indian Army pilot.(with inputs from agencies)