India, Japan ask Pakistan to take action against terror networks operating from its territory, comply with FATF commitments

Reichsmarschall

Reichsmarschall

Feb 16, 2016
New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): Noting that countries should ensure that territory under their control is not used to launch terror attacks, India and Japan on Saturday called upon Pakistan to take resolute and irreversible action against terrorist networks operating out of its territory and comply fully with international commitments including to Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
They also called upon all countries to work together for rooting out terrorist safe havens and infrastructure, disrupting terrorist networks and their financing channels
According to 'Joint Statement Partnership for a Peaceful, Stable and Prosperous Post-COVID World' released after the summit meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the two countries also concurred to strengthen counter-terrorism efforts in multilateral fora
"The Prime Ministers expressed deep concern at the growing threat of terrorism and underlined the need for strengthening international cooperation to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner. They called upon all countries to work together for rooting out terrorist safe havens and infrastructure, disrupting terrorist networks and their financing channels, and halting cross-border movement of terrorists, the statement said
In this context, they also called upon all countries to ensure that territory under their control is not used to launch terror attacks, to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of such attacks
"They reiterated their condemnation of terrorist attacks in India, including 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot attacks and called upon Pakistan to take resolute and irreversible action against terrorist networks operating out of its territory and comply fully with international commitments including to FATF," the statement said
"They also concurred to strengthen counter-terrorism efforts in multilateral fora, and to work together on early adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) in the United Nations," it added
The Prime Ministers reaffirmed their intention to collaborate closely to realise peace and stability in Afghanistan, and stressed the importance of addressing humanitarian crisis, promoting human rights and ensuring establishment of a truly representative and inclusive political system
They also reaffirmed the importance of UNSCR 2593 (2021) which unequivocally demands that Afghan territory not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing terrorist acts and called for concerted action against all terrorist groups, including those sanctioned by the UNSC.


Apparently Japs gave similar Statements in 2019 and 2020 too. Pakistan needs to ask what's itching them since so long?

2020
Japan–India joint statement: Pakistan, Japan mending fences

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Japan on Friday at the Foreign Office reaffirmed the strength of their bilateral relationship and renewed their commitment to taking this long-standing partnership to a...
2019
India and Japan corner Pakistan over terror infrastructure, demand ‘irreversible’ action

A joint statement issued after India’s defence minister Rajnath Singh and external affairs minister S Jaishankar met their Japanese counterparts on Saturday condemned terrorism and described it as a major threat to regional peace.
Titanium100

Titanium100

Mar 1, 2019
PAKISTAN should add Japan into countries that will get nuked alongside India..

Our missiles reach Tokyo we could flatline them more then Hirosma and Nagaski.... They should behave you don't want to get caught in this
 
Wood

Wood

Mar 30, 2013
Very surprised to see that the Japanese care about South Asian regional politics. As I understand, Suzuki holds the lion's share in Pakistan's auto market. So I expected them to be nonpartisan. :pop:
 
HaMoTZeMaS

HaMoTZeMaS

Jan 21, 2020
they have no clue what they are messing with... by passing on prepared copies of statements

Too much brainwashing of Japs, i have talked to some people and watch on youtube, Common Japs dont even know Pakistan named country exists
 
Reichsmarschall

Reichsmarschall

Feb 16, 2016
You should really quit pdf. It will raise collective IQ of this forum by at least 10 points

Nips also support India in fatf against Pakistan
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1505242015130337281
 
NA71

NA71

Mar 27, 2009
just reply with one statement suits every occasion or issue arising ....should be our national slogan

"We do not want further Escalation"
 

