  • Thursday, April 16, 2020

India issues warning after China antagonises New Delhi with warships in Indian Ocean

Discussion in 'World Affairs' started by striver44, Apr 16, 2020 at 6:32 PM.

  Apr 16, 2020 at 6:32 PM #1
    striver44

    striver44 FULL MEMBER

    CONFLICT between China and India has the potential to become reality after Beijing deployed "seven to eight People's Liberation Army Navy warships in the Indian Ocean Region" according to a senior Indian Navy commander.
    By BRIAN MCGLEENON
    PUBLISHED: 20:16, Tue, Apr 14, 2020 | UPDATED: 20:24, Tue, Apr 14, 2020
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh confirmed the constant presence of Chinese vessels in the Indian Ocean, part of Beijing's ambitions to build and protect global trade routes. Speaking at the Raisina Dialogue, the admiral warned: “If anyone operates in our region, they have to notify us first.” The Indian Navy released a statement that said: “The Dornier squadron of the ENC, INAS 311, operating from the air station, has been undertaking regular maritime surveillance missions.



    "Additionally, all other air assets have been kept mission-ready and prepared for immediate deployment should the need arise."

    The statement from the military commander comes against the backdrop of movements of a Chinese aircraft carrier and warships through the Miyako Strait in the fraught South China Sea.

    According to a Japanese military report, released late last year, China has the third-largest ground force in the world following India and North Korea, with approximately 9,80,000 personnel.

    The report read: “Since 1985, China has continuously sought to modernise its military by curtailing the number of personnel and streamlining organisations and systems through reforms, including those currently being implemented, in order to improve operational capabilities.


    [​IMG]

    The Indian Army is ready to deploy (Image: GETTY)


    "China has rapidly modernised its missile forces in recent years."

    China's Peoples’ Liberation Army, PLA, was always regarded as the largest army in the world with an approximate strength of two million soldiers.

    But recently India has overtaken the Chinese in the size of its land forces.

    India is now in the early stages of building a leaner and modern technology-enabled force as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015.



    [​IMG]

    India have readied their navy in the face of Sino threats (Image: GETTY)


    Chinese president Xi Jinping had in 2015 announced the downsizing of the PLA to make the force leaner and reliant on modern warfare.

    The unprecedented reform began in November that year during which the focus shifted to technology for cyber and space and futuristic weapons besides giving a greater emphasis on building up the PLA’s Navy and the Air Force.

    China is deploying naval vessels along their projected maritime trade routes.

    This is part of Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative, which is the largest investment in global infrastructure of all time.



    [​IMG]

    World military man power (Image: Express)
     
  Apr 16, 2020 at 6:40 PM #2
    Gandhi G in da house

    Gandhi G in da house ELITE MEMBER

    God damn. Get them out of here. They will be carrying their Chinese virus everywhere in the ocean
     
  Apr 16, 2020 at 6:42 PM #3
    Amavous

    Amavous FULL MEMBER

    So whats India going to do about it? These kinds of incidents are common in all seas, the USA used to harass the Chinese navy all the time. We all remember the Hainan Island incident involving United States Navy EP-3E aircraft.

    Chinese had the balls to stood up to the bully, can India do it? if not then just more paperwork for foreign ministry babus nothing else.
     
  Apr 16, 2020 at 6:43 PM #4
    striver44

    striver44 FULL MEMBER

    my tips, Indian Navy should start making freedom of navigation through the south China Sea.
     
  Apr 16, 2020 at 6:44 PM #5
    hussain0216

    hussain0216 ELITE MEMBER

    China is a Pakistan ally and it's ships can dock in Pakistan's ports as a result China has a legitimate reason to travel international waters to friendly countries ports

    India can go fcuk itself:coffee:
     
  Apr 16, 2020 at 6:47 PM #6
    OsmanAli98

    OsmanAli98 SENIOR MEMBER

    2020s gonna be a sucky decade sigh
     
  Apr 16, 2020 at 6:49 PM #7
    viva_zhao

    viva_zhao FULL MEMBER

    I think you are false flagger. The more you post, I more I believe you are Americans, or someone from west.
    @Indos, I think you may have a say who he is.
     
  Apr 16, 2020 at 6:52 PM #8
    Beast

    Beast ELITE MEMBER

    @Slav Defence @WebMaster @Horus

    Trolling post spotted.

    Indian Navy lack such capabilities. While China is capable of global power projection like US.
     
  Apr 16, 2020 at 6:56 PM #9
    Gandhi G in da house

    Gandhi G in da house ELITE MEMBER

    No trolling. There is a genuine concern. No one wants anything Chinese in their area right now.
     
  Apr 16, 2020 at 6:59 PM #10
    Mugen

    Mugen FULL MEMBER

    I rather have Chinese in my area than Indians.
     
  Apr 16, 2020 at 7:01 PM #11
    Trango Towers

    Trango Towers ELITE MEMBER

    Please remember the ocean is not the place for you to defecate
     
  Apr 16, 2020 at 7:06 PM #12
    Daghalodi

    Daghalodi SENIOR MEMBER

    India is getting ready for a two front war.
     
  Apr 16, 2020 at 7:12 PM #13
    Behram Khilji

    Behram Khilji FULL MEMBER

    And India will do what?, Nothing at all just a feel good factor.
     
  Apr 16, 2020 at 7:15 PM #14
    crankthatskunk

    crankthatskunk SENIOR MEMBER

    Well it makes me laugh. China in Indian Ocean.
    Does the name Indian deluded Indians!! They start to think that the ocean belongs to them!!
    Get a reality check, you can only claim your legal internationally recognised water boundaries/miles as legitimately yours. Rest is open seas. Free world. Try stopping free world and your backside would be presented to you on a platter.
    Remember you are not USA. You will have struggle to even defend your own zone if push come to shove.
    Therefore, shut up and eat your Daal.
     
  Apr 16, 2020 at 7:16 PM #15
    Behram Khilji

    Behram Khilji FULL MEMBER

    You can only say that about your territory and territorial waters, other then you who else said they don't want them?.

    You can't do nothing they can chill in international waters and waters of friendly nations, best get used to fact that Asia looks to China, India is irrelevant for Asians, only purpose Japan and India have is to fight uncle Sam's wars.
     
