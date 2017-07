1. India has defence and economic relations with Israel that are independent of its relations with Arab nations. Doing business with a country is not the same as "interfering" in that region.



2. Modern-day Israel is a secular state. Zionists are only a small part of their political spectrum. People of many nationalities, including Indians and Arabs, live in peace in Israel. Israeli youth come to India in their thousands every year and that wouldn't be so if they hated Pagans.



3. As mentioned earlier, India's trade and defence relations with Israel have nothing to do with Arab countries or Palestine. Our relations with Arab countries is independent of our relationship with Israel. Have you seen any official statement from Saudi Arabia or Iran condemning India's ties with Israel?

