India is Using These 2 Android Spyware to Spy on Pakistani Public and Military

In the case of Hornbill specifically, links between its developers indicate they all appear to have worked together at a number of Android and iOS app development companies registered and operating in or near Chandigarh, Punjab, India. In 2017, one developer claimed to be working at India’s Defense Research and Development Organization on its LinkedIn profile. Malicious functionality present in SunBird and Hornbill is believed to be derived from commercial surveillance ware developed in India.