India is the new Ukraine in the war against China



Let's look at the similarities:



India is the only pro US country which is not part of a military alliance while Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia and Philippines all have military pacts with the US. This is similar to Ukraine which is not part of the NATO.



Russia invade Ukraine in 2014 to prevent Ukraine joining NATO while China invaded India in 2020 to prevent India agreeing to making Quad a military alliance which has been shelved since.



Indians are weak like Ukraine and needs help from the US and the West to fight China.



India is a colony of the West just like Ukraine.



India seems headed for war with China​