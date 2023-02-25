What's new

India is the new Ukraine in the war against China

Abdul Rehman Majeed

Let's look at the similarities:

India is the only pro US country which is not part of a military alliance while Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia and Philippines all have military pacts with the US. This is similar to Ukraine which is not part of the NATO.

Russia invade Ukraine in 2014 to prevent Ukraine joining NATO while China invaded India in 2020 to prevent India agreeing to making Quad a military alliance which has been shelved since.

Indians are weak like Ukraine and needs help from the US and the West to fight China.

India is a colony of the West just like Ukraine.

Watch the below analysis:

India seems headed for war with China​


 
Abdul Rehman Majeed

Summary:

  • India has become a slave of the US & West
  • India is much weaker than China
  • India is fully dependent on the US & West to defend against China
  • US & West will fight the Chinese until the last Indian
  • Indian economy will be destroyed on one hand procuring expesive weapons from the US & the West and othe other hand China will detsroy India economically and through kinetic actions and war

India will get balkanized in the next few years.
 

