India is the most under-performing cricket team in white ball history | Too much Ego & Pride but nothing to show | England stars expose India

Yeah

They’re now thinking of having dhoni as a coach, they seriously think he’s their answer to all their cricket issues.

Dravid couldn’t, Shastri couldn’t.

Dhoni was already their mentor last yr when thy lost in uae. Lol



Can’t seem to think beyond dhoni. “Soooopetstar kojhli” lol

They’re giving that ordinary batsman kohli too much importance and stardom.



Lets face it, all teams r decent and capable on their day. World doesn’t revolve around ipl/india.



Stop glorifying ordinary cricketers fir likes and views and sensationalism