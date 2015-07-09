India is the most secular country in the world: Vice President Naidu

PTINew Delhi Published: Nov 27, 2021, 12:19 AM(IST)Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said the functioning of democracy in the country conforms to the constitutional principles of ensuring equal rights and justice for all citizens and it needs no validation from any external agency.He made this assertion while releasing the English and Hindi versions of a book titled "Democracy, Politics and Governance", written by veteran journalist A Surya Prakash, who is the vice-chairman of the executive council of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library and a leading commentator on parliamentary and constitutional issues.