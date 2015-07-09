What's new

India is the most secular country in the world: Vice President Naidu

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
41,749
-2
81,922
Country
China
Location
China
India is the most secular country in the world: Vice President Naidu
PTI
New Delhi Published: Nov 27, 2021, 12:19 AM(IST)



Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said the functioning of democracy in the country conforms to the constitutional principles of ensuring equal rights and justice for all citizens and it needs no validation from any external agency.

He made this assertion while releasing the English and Hindi versions of a book titled "Democracy, Politics and Governance", written by veteran journalist A Surya Prakash, who is the vice-chairman of the executive council of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library and a leading commentator on parliamentary and constitutional issues.

www.wionews.com

India is the most secular country in the world: Vice President Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said the functioning of democracy in the country conforms to the constitutional principles of ensuring equal rights and justice for all citizens and it needs no validation from any external agency. He made this assertion while releasing the English and...
www.wionews.com www.wionews.com
 
S

SuvarnaTeja

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 7, 2018
2,893
-23
1,290
Country
India
Location
India
beijingwalker said:
India is the most secular country in the world: Vice President Naidu
PTI
New Delhi Published: Nov 27, 2021, 12:19 AM(IST)



Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said the functioning of democracy in the country conforms to the constitutional principles of ensuring equal rights and justice for all citizens and it needs no validation from any external agency.

He made this assertion while releasing the English and Hindi versions of a book titled "Democracy, Politics and Governance", written by veteran journalist A Surya Prakash, who is the vice-chairman of the executive council of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library and a leading commentator on parliamentary and constitutional issues.

www.wionews.com

India is the most secular country in the world: Vice President Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said the functioning of democracy in the country conforms to the constitutional principles of ensuring equal rights and justice for all citizens and it needs no validation from any external agency. He made this assertion while releasing the English and...
www.wionews.com www.wionews.com
Click to expand...
Undoubtedly.
 
S

SuvarnaTeja

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 7, 2018
2,893
-23
1,290
Country
India
Location
India
beijingwalker said:
Believe me, no Chinese fancy about Indian rights. You guys can enjoy them by yourselves. Had your farmers gone back home yet?
Click to expand...
Indians have right to protest unlike Chinese. The whole world knows what happened to the protesters in Tiananmen square , Falun gong, Uyghurs, Hong Kong etc.
 
notorious_eagle

notorious_eagle

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Dec 25, 2008
4,604
32
10,379
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
-=virus=- said:
diverse, and where the state does not dictate to any group
Click to expand...
Couldn't agree more

1638037377429.png
1638037383012.png
1638037393814.png


SuvarnaTeja said:
Now a person having Islamic Constitution is lecturing Indians. How amusing!
Click to expand...
He sure can. Pakistan didn't elect a Hindu Terrorist the Proud Butcher of Gujarat as its Prime Minister. It was India who did that. Beautiful Secular India for everyone to see.

1638037479036.png
1638037534626.png
1638037618447.png
 
doorstar

doorstar

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 19, 2018
3,123
-1
5,567
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
SuvarnaTeja said:
CCP will send you to concentration reeducation camps.
Click to expand...
yup, lynchings and staged police encounters, like in india, are a much more civilized alternative to reeducation.
btw. concentration camps being built in assam and bengal must not be talked about on this forum
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Darmashkian
Andhra Pradesh's CM-Chandrababu Naidu's visit to Japan
Replies
9
Views
1K
Darmashkian
Darmashkian
G
  • Locked
Jinnah and Secularism: Crime of Jinnah By: Dr.Dipak Basu
Replies
11
Views
3K
Emmie
Emmie
PureAryan
Mr Jinnah, as I knew him
Replies
1
Views
2K
PureAryan
PureAryan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom