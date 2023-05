This is quite expected , looking at how things are happening over past year in india. high infra projects in road and railroads, low inflation, lot of food production, more manufacturing, great services exports (50% increase) ! , hopefully this momentum is carried forward until we reach 5 trillion USD GDP and after than 10 trillion USD GDP. Once we reach 10 trillion GDP, there is no going back , we will be one of the greatest countries in modern history (remember, we are still a 3rd world country now)