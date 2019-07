Bangladeshis really consider India their second home. Nothing is stopping Bangladeshi to go India every day. Indian BJP may rant on Bangladeshis for cow smuggling and illegal migration but legal migrants are also huge in number. Every day it is increasing. Indians and Bangladeshis are really twin brothers.

Bangladeshis going to India on huge scale every day







Though the passage of the passport passengers traveling on the pilgrimage trip to Benapole check post Immigration and custom officials from both countries are happy to manage the passengers.

Even after the Eid holiday, every day Bangladeshis going to India from the Benapole checkpost, 5 to 6 thousand passengers every day. Someone is going to visit India for treatment, someone to visit the country, someone to visit relatives. Bangladeshi going to India from different districts after entering the country after the formation of the Benapole checkpost immigration, Indian police set them on line in the no-mansland area for a long time in the passport and bag serial. Indian police have questioned these passenger addresses of long line people, visa tenure, where to stay in India.

Passengers complained that Indian laborers are making money from the passenger and they have the opportunity to enter India by line. As a result, the delayed entry of passengers in India is delayed. Passengers are suffering from this. Women, children, patients and old people are being victimized more.

It takes longer time in India to take the time to seal a passport in Bangladesh. Every day passengers entering the no-man land area to enter India at 8 am, they are entering India at noon. In no-man's land area, passengers are getting sick due to sun and sunset due to no passenger camps.

Benapole Sonali Bank Manager ARM Rakibul Hasan said that on the 6th of June from 9th June, 15 thousand 931 passengers of the country have collected traveler from the bank booths, which amounted to Tk 80 lakh from government revenue.

Benapole Check Post Immigration OC Md. Abul Bashar Mia said that after the Eid, every 5 to 6 thousand passengers going to India every day with the Benapole check post. Almost equal number of passengers coming from India. From June 6 to June 9, 3 to 51 minutes, there were 32 thousand 630 passport passengers in India and Bangladesh. Passengers are suffering due to lack of arrangement for the passengers in the No-Mansland area. In Benapole immigration, there is no problem, but due to the slow pace of the Indian immigration authorities, the passengers who arrived in the morning were entering India on noon.





বেনাপোলে ভারতগামী যাত্রীদের ঢল