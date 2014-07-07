What's new

India is playing small smart shameless

m.timesofindia.com

India-China disengagement: ITBP to continue patrolling in short and long range | News - Times of India Videos

ITBP Director General SS Deswal on disengagement of India-China army troops informed that the government has given the mandate of border management to ITBP. DG SS Deswal said, “Disengagement is only between armies. We will continue to conduct our short and long-range patrol. Patrolling will be...
m.timesofindia.com m.timesofindia.com
India-China disengagement: ITBP to continue patrolling in short and long range
Feb 23, 2021, 10:26PM IST | Source: ANI
ITBP Director General SS Deswal on disengagement of India-China army troops informed that the government has given the mandate of border management to ITBP. DG SS Deswal said, “Disengagement is only between armies. We will continue to conduct our short and long-range patrol. Patrolling will be strengthened, Army will be behind us.”
 
