As of now pakistan has 3,864 cases out of 39,183 people tested which means nearly 8 percent of the people that are tested came postive.

India as of 9 pm last night had 4,135 cases out of 101,068 people tested ..the percentage of people that are tested positive is nearly 4 percent.

Although the number of cases in pakistan seem to be less, when you see the percentage ,you will get real picture...the real reason is india is successful in contact tracing and increasing number of tests per day.

India on average is testing 11,000 cases per day(24 hrs) whereas pakistan is testing 3000 per day.

In another couple of days india is going to test 20k per day..naturally the number of people that come out will increase...no need to panic....the more number of people we can trace,the sooner we can get the situation under control.

