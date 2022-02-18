India is on a Mission to Build a Stealth Fighter by 2025

It took India over 30 years to design a single engine light combat aircraft with the most basic of "4th gen" technologies and to this day it has crippling issues with build quality and despite an ageing IAF fleet with obsolete Bison's crashing every few months they are unable to induct it in large numbers, have no export customers whatsoever (JF17 blew it out of the market completely) and are constantly fixing issues that look like they should have been resolved in major iterations of the jet not monthly patches like an Android operating system. How will you create a stealth fighter by 2025 before TF-X, KAI-FX, Checkmate all projects by nations many times more competent than India in many prerequisite fields (especially engines and advanced materials) have even fielded a prototype? Or before the FC-31 or SU57 have even begun to finalize and be inducted on mass despite both having extensive history of testing by China and Russia respectively and many difficulties with domestic engine production in the case of China.This must be a joke. Ambition is good when it isn't debilitatingly stupid like this. Reach for what you can hit, achieve it, learn, and reach for more like the JF17 project which seriously underpromised and overdelivered having started as a joint budget multirole with not much expectations to soon the backbone of the Pakistani fleet and prolific export product.