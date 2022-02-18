What's new

India is on a Mission to Build a Stealth Fighter by 2025

Nov 15, 2021
The Indian Air Force’s delivery timeline is liable to change in the coming years as the project moves further along, but the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft is currently expected to make its maiden flight by 2025, with serial production to begin by 2028.

Here's What You Need to Remember: The effort is being led by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.


The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program has its roots in an Indian effort to modernize the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) stock of older fighters, including the SEPECAT Jaguar and Dassault Mirage 2000. The AMCA project has undergone multiple iterations, but the core requirement is for a stealth, single-seat multi-role multirole fighter.


In 2018, India withdrew from the joint Russian-Indian Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft (FGFA) program to manufacture a new fighter based on Russia’s Su-57 fighter jet. Though the IAF had its share of concrete technical reservations with the FGFA—centered mainly on the Su-57’s stealth performance and the production challenges facing its bespoke Izdeliye 30 engineNew Delhi’s decision to withdraw from the FGFA program was not without its political context. Namely, the FGFA partnership gradually became a liability in light of India’s goal to build up its domestic defense industry as part of the government’s 2014 Make in India initiative.

The AMCA, then, is as much a technical project as it is part of New Delhi’s broader policy effort to reinvest in India’s defense sector. The effort is being led by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and is likewise slated to involve efforts from local contractors.


The details have shifted somewhat in the past decade, but here is where the AMCA project currently stands. As a fifth-generation fighter with “sixth-generation characteristics,” the AMCA will boast a very low radar cross-section for superior stealth performance, integration of certain AI-based systems for streamlined operation, and an advanced cockpit display with a touch screen interface. The AMCA’s avionics suite will be headlined by a large suite of advanced radars and electronic warfare systems.

The AMCA will also reportedly feature thrust-vectoring engines for superior maneuverability, an impressive feat considering all the other advanced technologies being packed into it. Little is known about the AMCA’s armaments, which reportedly will be carried entirely in an internal weapons bay configuration to maximize stealth performance and deep penetration capability. The fighter will feature Beyond-Visual Range missile targeting capability. In addition to the usual crop of air-to-air missiles, standoff weapons, and guided bombs, the fighter will also reportedly support directed-energy weapon (DEW) systems; it is unknown precisely what form the fighter’s rumored DEW capability will take.

The AMCA seems more similar to Lockheed Martin’s F-35 jet than to Russia’s Su-57 jet or China’s J-20 jet, in that it’s designed as a role-flexible fighter capable of executing a wide range of missions depending on loadout. The AMCA appears to be a complement rather than a replacement, for the IAF’s air superiority fighters, serving as a flexible force multiplier with superior penetration capabilities.

The IAF’s delivery timeline is liable to change in the coming years as the project moves further along, but the AMCA is currently expected to make its maiden flight by 2025, with serial production to begin by 2028.


Feb 2, 2022
Stealthy Samosa.
The dragons will have a good snack, unless you make them wait till the 2080s.
 
Feb 5, 2022
It took India over 30 years to design a single engine light combat aircraft with the most basic of "4th gen" technologies and to this day it has crippling issues with build quality and despite an ageing IAF fleet with obsolete Bison's crashing every few months they are unable to induct it in large numbers, have no export customers whatsoever (JF17 blew it out of the market completely) and are constantly fixing issues that look like they should have been resolved in major iterations of the jet not monthly patches like an Android operating system. How will you create a stealth fighter by 2025 before TF-X, KAI-FX, Checkmate all projects by nations many times more competent than India in many prerequisite fields (especially engines and advanced materials) have even fielded a prototype? Or before the FC-31 or SU57 have even begun to finalize and be inducted on mass despite both having extensive history of testing by China and Russia respectively and many difficulties with domestic engine production in the case of China.

This must be a joke. Ambition is good when it isn't debilitatingly stupid like this. Reach for what you can hit, achieve it, learn, and reach for more like the JF17 project which seriously underpromised and overdelivered having started as a joint budget multirole with not much expectations to soon the backbone of the Pakistani fleet and prolific export product.

https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/workmanship-on-hal-tejas-still-poor.731704/#post-13489235
 
Jun 2, 2020
India should just go buy Korea's KF-21.

WTDHKNKZVY161796276422103-1038x730.jpeg
 

