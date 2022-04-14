India is now setting sights on Russian coal

After buying cheap Russian oil, India is now setting sights on its coal India's hunger for coal is growing. As the world shuns Russian goods, India is setting its sights on Russian coal – after already buying up its discounted oil.

India's coal imports from Russia jumped in March to highs not seen in more than two years, according to data from commodity intelligence firm Kpler.The European Commission last week proposed banning Russian coal as part of a new round of sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine."Markets suspect that India and China may boost coal imports from Russia, offsetting some of the impact of a formalised EU ban on Russian coal imports," Vivek Dhar from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia said in a note."The White House has fired two 'warning shots' to date, pressuring India to be on the 'right side of history' and avoid aligning with Russia. There likely won't be a third if this persists," said Samir N. Kapadia, head of trade at government relations consulting firm Vogel Group.India's hunger for coal is growing. Even as the world shuns Russian goods, the Asian giant is setting its sights on Russian coal – after already buying up its discounted oil.The European Commission last week proposed banning Russian coal as part of a new round of sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.On the other hand, India's coal imports from Russia jumped in March to highs not seen in more than two years, according to data from commodity intelligence firm Kpler.Coal imports from Russia were at 1.04 million tonnes, the highest level since January 2020, Kpler's Matthew Boyle, lead dry bulk analyst, told CNBC in an email. As much as two-thirds of March's volume came from Russia's Far East ports, likely after the war began in late February."Markets suspect that India and China may boost coal imports from Russia, offsetting some of the impact of a formalised EU ban on Russian coal imports," Vivek Dhar, director of mining and energy commodities research at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note last week.