What's new

India is now only 'partly free' under Modi, says report

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
6,452
21
15,753
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1620990368909.png


India's status as a free country has changed to "partly free", according to an annual report on global political rights and liberties.
Civil liberties in India have been in decline since PM Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, said Freedom House in its report Democracy under Siege.
It said the change in India's status is part of a global shift in the balance between democracy and authoritarianism.
There was no immediate response from the Indian government to the report.
US-based Freedom House, a non-profit organisation which conducts research on political freedom and human rights, added that the number of countries designated as "not free" was at its highest level since 2006.
It added that India's "fall from the upper ranks of free nations" could have a more damaging effect on the world's democratic standards.
Since 2014, it says, increased pressure on human rights organisations, intimidation of journalists and activists, and a spate of attacks, especially those against Muslims, had led to a deterioration of political and civil liberties in the country.
Activists belonging to various human and civil rights organisations hold placards during a demonstration condemning the decision of various Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led state governments in the country for the proposed passing of laws against Love Jihad in Bangalore on December 1, 2020.
IMAGE COPYRIGHTGETTY IMAGES
image captionSeveral minority groups have complained of discrimination in recent years
And this decline only "accelerated" after 2019, it added.
In 2014, India's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a landslide general election victory. Mr Modi returned to power with an even greater majority five years later.
"Under Modi, India appears to have abandoned its potential to serve as a global democratic leader, elevating narrow Hindu nationalist interests at the expense of its founding values of inclusion and equal rights for all," the report said.
It said that the crackdown against those protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, a bill which offers amnesty to non-Muslim illegal immigrants from three neighbouring countries had contributed to India's decline in the ratings.
The government argues that the law will give sanctuary to people fleeing religious persecution. Critics say the bill is part of the BJP's agenda to marginalise Muslims in Hindu majority India.
The report also noted the government's response to the pandemic, saying it had exacerbated the global decline in freedom. Last year, in March, India imposed a sudden lockdown which left millions of migrant workers stranded in cities across India without work and money to get home. Many walked hundreds of miles, while some died because of exhaustion or in accidents along the way.
What did the report say about other countries?
The report mentioned a host of other countries, including China, which it said had spread "global disinformation and a censorship campaign" to counter the negative fallout of the initial attempt by the country to cover up the Covid-19 outbreak. China has always denied allegations of a cover-up.
The US also had a democratic decline during the final years of Donald Trump's presidency, the report noted.
Mass protests, the rise of armed vigilante groups and Mr Trump's "shocking attempts to overturn his election loss" which culminated in the storming of the Capitol Hill by rioters in January "has damaged the United States' credibility abroad", it said.
The global freedom report also added that "the countries with declines in political rights and civil liberties outnumbered those with gains by the largest margin recorded during the 15-year period".
It downgraded the freedom scores of 73 countries, representing 75% of the global population.
"With India's decline to Partly Free, less than 20% of the world's population now lives in a Free country, the smallest proportion since 1995," the report said.

www.bbc.co.uk

India is now only 'partly free' under Modi, says report

Rights group Freedom House notes a steady erosion of democracy in India, amid declining liberty globally.
www.bbc.co.uk
 
S

StraightEdge

FULL MEMBER
Jan 21, 2021
211
-2
162
Country
India
Location
India
For those interested in scores and categories:
freedomhouse.org

Countries and Territories

Freedom House rates people’s access to political rights and civil liberties in 210 countries and territories through its annual Freedom in the World report. Individual freedoms—ranging from the right to vote to freedom of expression and equality before the law—can be affected by state or...
freedomhouse.org freedomhouse.org
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Modi's India Needs Biden's Tough Love
Replies
1
Views
306
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Dalit
Social media is a major threat to Narendra Modi
Replies
14
Views
342
Surya 1
S
Bilal9
India’s degraded and downgraded democracy
Replies
0
Views
232
Bilal9
Bilal9
P
Modi built 110M latrines -- but will people use them?
Replies
4
Views
346
Baibars_1260
B
D
From Confidence to Chaos: India’s Journey to Its Coronavirus Crisis
Replies
0
Views
41
d00od00o
D

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom