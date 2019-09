India hasnt been optimal for war for long time - honestly when was it ever? So much time was wasted from the 90s to even the last congress terms. A lot of the things that are being bought were needed back in the 90s. Things make it worse with corruption, red tape, and geopolitics getting into the procurement process. Plus you have these monoply defence entities stifling it's growth, putting out low quality, expensive, and are non innovative, lethargic in nature. Pakistan have been lucky for a long time.



Good news is, things are changing. Maybe not the geopolitic part, now the private sector are on board, and I truly believe they can change how defence and aero are handled in India.

