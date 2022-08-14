What's new

India is marking "partition horrors remembrance day" today

-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
2,951
-12
1,654
Country
India
Location
India
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1558653266355175425

1660471707550.png
 
Musalman

Musalman

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 23, 2007
2,054
0
1,660
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Making 14th August the partition horror day is uncalled when in fact Radcliff award was announced on 17th August. But then what do u expect from Indians.
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
7,147
5
9,748
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
We should make August 15 martyrdom day, to Honor the victims who sacrificed so much for the blessed chaand sitara

A collective day to pray for and mourn our dead, a day reserved for cursing those Bharati barbaric demons reincarnated in human flesh,

It should be a day where a 6 month y/o Pakistani to a 80 y/o get to know them for who they truly are- a disgusting, reptilian breed of dog shit and that's what they were , are and forever will be till the end of times itself
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
2,951
-12
1,654
Country
India
Location
India
Maula Jatt said:
We should make August 15 martyrdom day, to Honor the victims who sacrificed so much for the blessed chaand sitara

A collective day to mourn our dead and curse those Bharati barbaric demons reincarnated in human flesh,

It should be a day where a 6 month y/o Pakistani to a 80 y/o get to know them for who they truly are- a disgusting, reptilian breed of dog shit and that's what they were , are and forever will be till the end of times itself
Click to expand...
wtf
:|
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Serbia remembers NATO bombing victims 20 years on
2 3
Replies
35
Views
1K
newb3e
newb3e
Song Hong
Lavrov: Hitler was Jews
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
kingQamaR
K
Piotr
Remembrance Day: The nauseating hypocrisy of British war machine
Replies
1
Views
416
denel
denel
Bilal9
Who was responsible for the partition of India and creation of Pakistan?
2 3
Replies
42
Views
2K
Wergeland
Wergeland
Pakistan Ka Beta
In IIOJK complete shutdown being observed to mark Kashmir Martyrs’ Day |13th July 2022 .
Replies
0
Views
323
Pakistan Ka Beta
Pakistan Ka Beta

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom