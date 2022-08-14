India is marking "partition horrors remembrance day" today

Means it is officially a r@ndi rona day for pajeets
If doing r*ndi rona about Muslims, Mughals, Pakistan all year was not enough. They have an official day for this
And minorities in India still seeing horrors
wtfWe should make August 15 martyrdom day, to Honor the victims who sacrificed so much for the blessed chaand sitara
A collective day to mourn our dead and curse those Bharati barbaric demons reincarnated in human flesh,
It should be a day where a 6 month y/o Pakistani to a 80 y/o get to know them for who they truly are- a disgusting, reptilian breed of dog shit and that's what they were , are and forever will be till the end of times itself