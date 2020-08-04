What's new

India is Losing the War in Afghanistan

Great analysis by Irshad Ahmed Kaleemi, the Ex-Deputy Auditor General of Pakistan . He was in charge of the agency that was supposed to identify corruption in the Pakistan Government. He did a great job there too.
 
In next episode, do share the report on how India lost its fight in Azerbaijan/ Armenia war and if possible between South and North Korea.
Pakistan should also help in Indian troops and equipment withdrawals from Afghanistan, now that India has lost there. The thousands of Indian troops sacrifice deserves a Monumment there.
 
Tell Modi to send troops there and your wish will come true. It is medically impossible for someone with 56' breast to have a pair of balls as well :D
 
Well the Op claims India lost the war already in Afganistan. I assumed Indian troops / equipments must be there? Or was India fighting there using Pakistani troops?
 
India spent billions in Afghanistan. If India just has too much money to waste, good luck to India slums. They need money more than Afghanistanis do.

Data Source Lok Sabha

archive.indiaspend.com

Why India Aids Afghanistan, And Why It Matters

An Indian worker stands in front of Afghanistan's new parliament building being constructed by the Indian government Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the inauguration of Afghanistan’s new Rs 710-crore Parliament building, financed and constructed by India.
archive.indiaspend.com archive.indiaspend.com
1605085094970.png


1605085111692.png
 
Another "moral victory" for pakistan :cry:
 
Well I guess the idea of proxy war is lost on you. The video doesn't mention any where about physical troop being there, he is talking about influence that India bought and which is slowly coming to an end.

And of course you don't have active troops there. You can barely feed them in India :P I doubt they can survive on patli daal in Afghanistan.
 
We are baniyas as per you ...right....we spent money. You claim we have lost. I remember a country song....do listen and try to understand the meaning. ..

The Gambler, Song by Kenny Rogers.

 
