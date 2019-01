India is losing the AI battle to China, one app at a time

TNN | Jan 27, 2019, 02:00

A year ago, there were only 18 Chinese mobile apps among the top 100 apps on Google Playstore in India, and only two of them among the top ten. The number, as my FactorDaily colleague Shadma Shaikh wrote earlier this month, has now doubled.



TikTok, a short video-hosting social platform, already counts India as its biggest market with 39% of its 500 million global users based here. And it’s not the only app being touted as a potential YouTube killer in India. LIKE and Kwai, apart from other live-streaming apps such as LiveMe and BigoLive,



Quietly and steadily, China’s app factory has been conquering India, far away from the mainstream noise about e-commerce and telecom. And very soon, these Chinese apps will have more data and insights about the next billion Indian internet users than any other platform, including Facebook and Google.



Why does that matter? China wants to dominate the AI world and fast-pace its transition from being a factory of the world to becoming a high-value destination for smart machines that mimic the human brain. Acquiring more data and throwing it all at the machines so they learn faster and deeper, is the holy grail for AI dominance.



Consumer apps such as TikTok and BigoLive that have massive engagement with their users and capture hundreds of millions of data sets everyday feed into China’s big data arsenal. And while India will retain its status as the world’s battlefield for acquiring the next billion users, it will be about the American and Chinese internet companies looking to conquer the final frontier. Already, two of India’s biggest e-commerce companies — Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart — are US enterprises.



Let’s look at how China’s app factories carefully put together their own playbook. It is all about pushing the boundaries, focusing obsessively on the vernacular market and doing whatever it takes to go viral (including soft ****). Kwai, for instance, is a breeding ground for child pornography. The app encourages users, especially underage girls to perform vulgar gestures and lip sync to suggestive songs, among other acts.



Chinese platforms are beginning to realise the dangers of pushing soft **** content for achieving virality. LiveMe, for instance, had to delete 600,000 accounts of children under 13 after Fox11 news channel in Los Angeles talked of the dangers of paedophiles exploiting children.



To be sure, these apps are well-designed products in terms of technology sophistication and user interfaces.