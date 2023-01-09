What's new

India is learning to love electric vehicles — but they're not cars

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

India is learning to love electric vehicles — but they're not cars

Published Mon, Jan 9 202312:10 AM EST
Charmaine Jacob@charmainemjacob

Key Points
  • Unlike in the United States and China, India's electric vehicle market is dominated by two-wheel vehicles instead of four-wheel passenger cars.
  • EVs make up only about 2% of total automobile sales in India, but the Indian government has targets to increase EV adoption in the next decade, focusing on raising purchases of two-wheel vehicles.
  • Sales in India are expected to rise by between 40% and 45% by 2030, at which point 13 million new vehicles will be sold annually, according to projections from Bain & Co.
When most people think about electric vehicles, they think cars.

From brands like Tesla and Rivian in the United States, to Nio and XPeng in China, global sales of electric vehicles have surged. Two million EVs were sold in just the first quarter of 2022 — that's a significant jump from a decade ago when sales hit only 120,000 cars worldwide, the International Energy Agency reported.

India's different. The United States and China have focused on the adoption of EV cars. But in India, the world's fifth-largest economy, two-wheel vehicles such as scooters, mopeds and motorbikes, dominate the market.

James Hong, head of mobility research at Macquarie Group, said two-wheel vehicles are in higher demand than cars in India, and that shouldn't come as a surprise.

Underdeveloped road infrastructure and lower personal incomes make it more convenient and affordable for people to own scooters, motorbikes or mopeds, rather than cars, Hong said.

Still, adoption remains low.

EVs make up only around 2% of total automobile sales, but the Indian government has ambitious targets to increase EV adoption in the next decade, focusing on raising purchases of two-wheel vehicles.

Sales in India are expected to rise by between 40% and 45% by 2030, at which point 13 million new vehicles will be sold annually, according to projections from Bain & Company published in December.

India's four-wheel vehicle sector is poised to grow by only 15% to 20% by 2030, with 1 million new vehicles sold annually, the consulting firm said.

Growth of India's four-wheel EV segment is expected to be smaller because the cars are mostly owned only by drivers who travel out of the city on longer routes, said Arun Agarwal, deputy vice president of equity research at Kotak Securities.

Bain & Co. predicts that total revenue across the full supply chain of India's EV industry will generate $76 billion to $100 billion by 2030.

Reducing cost to increase adoption

People in India have long preferred two wheels to four, and the country is home to more than 10 startups serving the market, Agarwal said.

For India to increase purchases of two-wheel vehicles, they need to be cheaper, and more charging infrastructure needs to be in place, Jinesh Gandhi, equity research analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities, told CNBC.

Gandhi said that 90% of two-wheel vehicles with internal combustion engines cost between 70,000 rupees ($845) and 140,000 rupees ($1,690). The starting price of electric two-wheel vehicles can be as high as 160,000 rupees.

The cost of EVs will come down if battery prices drop, Kotak's Agarwal said.

High inflation and disrupted supply chains have driven batter prices higher in 2022, Bain & Co. said. The cost would have to fall by an additional 20% to 30% for EVs to compete with internal combustion engine vehicles.

Arun Kumar, chief financial officer of two-wheel EV manufacturer Ola Electric, said it's a "myth" that EVs are more expensive than internal combustion vehicles because the "lifecycle cost of ownership of an EV is lower" than a two- or four-wheel vehicle that runs on fuel.

That means the amount of money EV owners can save in fuel and maintenance costs can offset the higher initial purchase price, he said.
Ola's two-wheel scooters, an upcoming motorbike, and four-wheel passenger car range between $1,000 and $50,000, he said.
"There's no coming back to [internal combustion engine] vehicles. It's a single direction," Kumar added.

Government help

Central and state governments in India have been providing incentives to encourage consumers in India to make the switch to EVs, Kotak's Agarwal said.

According to the International Energy Agency, government programs have provided funding to ramp up production of EV public buses and taxis, as well as increase charging stations around India.

EV owners are also granted road tax exemption at the time of purchase, and will receive a deduction on their income tax, the Accelerated e-Mobility Revolution for India's Transportation said.

Including taxes, owners of two-wheel internal combustion engine vehicles in India typically pay 3,000 rupees a month for their vehicle, Kumar said. Government initiatives coupled with money saved on petrol would therefore mean that the monthly installment on a vehicle becomes largely free to a customer, he said.

'Range anxiety'

As the adoption of electric vehicles is set to increase, so will charging infrastructures around the country. That remains a factor deterring people from making the switch away from carbon-intensive vehicles, Kotak's Agarwal said.

"If you are stranded on the road, you don't have any option but to get the vehicle towed to the nearest charging station, which is time- as well as a cost-consuming," Gandhi said.

India's charging infrastructure will need to significantly expand to support the number of EV companies that are set to come on the roads, the Bain & Co. report said, noting that several companies have made early investments and are committed to increasing the availability of chargers.

One of them is Tata Power,
India's largest privately owned power generation company.

Tata Power claimed it has built about 2,500 charging stations in 300 cities and towns in India. They can be found on 350 of 600 highways in the country, said Virendra Goyal, the firm's head of business development.

Many EV owners suffer from "range anxiety" when the distance between charging stations is too far, and bridging the gap would encourage more drivers to migrate to e-mobility, he said.

The company aims to have 25,000 chargers across India by 2028, Goyal said.

India is learning to love electric vehicles — but they're not cars

In India, the world's fifth-largest economy, two-wheel vehicles including scooters, mopeds and motorbikes dominate the electric vehicle market.
walterbibikow

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1611950108442038273

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1612359562778275840

www.rushlane.com

Mahindra Electric XUV, BEVs To Be Built At New Pune Plant - Rs 10k Cr Investment

Mahindra's EV manufacturing plant being set up in Maharashtra entails an investment of Rs 10,000 crore over a period of 7-8 years.
www.rushlane.com www.rushlane.com

www.google.com

Skoda says India among top 3 global markets, reveals plans for electric vehicles, local production

Czech automaker Skoda is looking for accelerated growth in the Indian market, which has become one of its top three global markets in 2022, with plans to bring in electric vehicles and will consider local production in the future, a senior company official said on Friday. Skoda Auto India...
www.google.com www.google.com

www.google.com

Tata at Auto Expo: Top 3 electric cars from Tata to debut at 2023 Auto Expo | - Times of India

Cars News: The Punch will get electric-themed styling tropes and an Electric-specific Teal Blue shade with a tri-arrow design and the ‘humanity’ line grille simi
www.google.com www.google.com

www.google.com

Tata Motors 50,000th EV Delivered To Tata Chairman - Nexon Electric SUV

Tata Motors' celebrates yet another milestone in 2022. It's 50,000th electric vehicle delivered. is a Nexon.EV.
www.google.com www.google.com

www.google.com

Renault Kiger EV spotted at Pravaig plant | Autocar India

Renault Kiger EV seen at Pravaig EV facility in Bengaluru. Click here to know more.
www.google.com www.google.com
 
datafreak

An excellent development. Two wheelers have less road wear and move large populations in India. Letting them go electric makes adoption significantly faster.
 
beijingwalker

Why does Musk prefer to import from China instead of building a factory in India?


walterbibikow

Yeah our highways are poor


India is predicted to account for up to 50 per cent of total iPhone production capacity by 2027, according to the latest forecast from DigiTimes Research
www.scmp.com

India’s share of global iPhone production to be on par with China’s by 2027

That forecast reflects how disruptions in China’s manufacturing industry have prompted global brands like Apple to quickly establish new supply chains across Asia.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com

wap.business-standard.com

As Apple makes India shift, suppliers move to invest Rs 2,800 crore in UP

Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) says Apple suppliers have applied for land with the authority
wap.business-standard.com wap.business-standard.com
 
从八品主簿

In fact, before electric vehicles were not as hot as they are now, in my impression, electric vehicles were the default electric bicycles. It's just that electric vehicles are about to rise in the past six or seven years, which has affected people's cognition

Hellfire2006 said:
You don't need to manufacture teslas to become an EV manufacturing giant. We don't care if musk comes to India or not. India already has enough domestic car makers to substitute tesla
Click to expand...
Do you really believe that India can replace Tesla in electric cars?
 
313ghazi

In this regard I support the Indian position. E-bikes can be rolled out much quicker than cars. Also they should focus on E-rickshaws and E-buses. These will help the air quality in Urban India bigtime.

The next thing they need to do, is disable all the horns in cars. No point fititng horns in cars in our part of the world.
 
migflug

Good, as our purchasing power limits us to buy too many 4 wheelers, but having 2 wheeler is even better, since we must reduce our car centric transportation system. The space saved by reducing cars on roads could led to wider footpaths, more EV buses and even lesser congestion.
 
从八品主簿

Laughing dead, if you only do brand, is it building a system? Tesla's assisted driving technology and brand are very influential, but the electric vehicle industry chain system is concentrated in China. Didn't you say to build an industrial system? China's current chip production capacity is indeed unable to meet China's needs, because China is currently the world's largest demand country, but at the same time China is currently the largest market for chip equipment manufacturing demand, and the Semiconductor Alliance has announced that China will be one of the largest new semiconductor factories. .
Hellfire2006 said:
Does tesla make the motor chip by itself? Lol, it's a part of a compex supply chain. Even your beloved china needs to import chips to meet the demands of it's automotive industry
Click to expand...

Relying on China's supply system, Vietnam has created an electric car company with a valuation of tens of billions of dollars, although the market prospects are relatively hurdles. However, I don’t know whether India’s electric vehicle startups can compete with Vietnam’s industry. I wish you success
 
从八品主簿

If we only talk about the manufacturing and production of electric vehicle brands, China has already scaled up electric vehicles. In 2022, China will produce 7.058 million new energy vehicles.
Hellfire2006 said:
Does tesla make the motor chip by itself? Lol, it's a part of a compex supply chain. Even your beloved china needs to import chips to meet the demands of it's automotive industry
Click to expand...
 

