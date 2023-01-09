India is learning to love electric vehicles — but they're not cars

Hellfire2006 said: Does tesla make the motor chip by itself? Lol, it's a part of a compex supply chain. Even your beloved china needs to import chips to meet the demands of it's automotive industry Click to expand...

Laughing dead, if you only do brand, is it building a system? Tesla's assisted driving technology and brand are very influential, but the electric vehicle industry chain system is concentrated in China. Didn't you say to build an industrial system? China's current chip production capacity is indeed unable to meet China's needs, because China is currently the world's largest demand country, but at the same time China is currently the largest market for chip equipment manufacturing demand, and the Semiconductor Alliance has announced that China will be one of the largest new semiconductor factories. .Relying on China's supply system, Vietnam has created an electric car company with a valuation of tens of billions of dollars, although the market prospects are relatively hurdles. However, I don’t know whether India’s electric vehicle startups can compete with Vietnam’s industry. I wish you success