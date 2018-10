Now let's see how long it will take Indians to come in here and make excuses and tell us it's all a lie or its only very, very small areas and it's all a lie and how India is beautiful, clean, tourist love it etc LOL.And if you guys really want to see how nice Indians are read the comments, lots of threats and abuse.Lived in Mumbai and Thane for 3months in total. I can say without a shadow of doubt that India was by far the dirtiest place I have been to. Maybe because it is a big city. Dunno. But the odours, congestion, uncollected refuse, cow dung, open sewers, crowded filthy blighted tenements and open spaces and swamps turned to landfills; is out of this world. Yes it is intespaced by beautiful estates(read societies) but for the sake of me Mumbai is a global city one would be hard pressed to return"