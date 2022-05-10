India is currently celebrating that Shahbaz Sharif "bowed" Pakistan to India.

In coming days, LoC will be made international border. There's already ceasefire taken place. Kashmir cause is dead and buried, even mujahideen wrote letters to Shehbaz sharif govt complaining about lack of support



- Pakistan will soon be made bankrupt after citing excuses.

* Saudia has asked for $3billion deposits back.

* UAE also declined to help

* IMF loan repayments pending

* Foreign reserves falling rapidly (PTI govt left it at $17 Billion, now they are under $10 billion within a month of this chor govt)

*Overseas Pakistanis withdrawn around $3 billion from Roshan Pakistan accounts because of lack of trust in this imported govt.



-- Foreign investors are running away.



-- Stock Market crashed



-- Decline in remittances and invesfments by overseas Pakistanis



Reason: Overseas voting rights are being revoked.



-- Extreme rupee devaluation, 1 USD = 190.5 PKR



CPEC has come to a halt. There was a airport video recently where Chinese engineers, experts and personnel were leaving Pakistan.





Once Pakistan bankrupts (closest example is Sri Lanka, it had same dynastic politics for decades), Our nuclear assets will be surrendered.





Severe energy crises are being manufactured (intense load shedding in major cities). All this to do corruption with IPPs, rental power projects kickbacks etc.



Food items prices skyrocketing, especially wheat and sugar.





All this damage was done within a month by this imported govt.



Imran Khan PTI govt. worked day and night in the last 3.5 years to bring stability to the economy