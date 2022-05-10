What's new

India is currently celebrating that Shahbaz Sharif "bowed" Pakistan to India.

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Apr 9, 2019
In coming days, LoC will be made international border. There's already ceasefire taken place. Kashmir cause is dead and buried, even mujahideen wrote letters to Shehbaz sharif govt complaining about lack of support

- Pakistan will soon be made bankrupt after citing excuses.
* Saudia has asked for $3billion deposits back.
* UAE also declined to help
* IMF loan repayments pending
* Foreign reserves falling rapidly (PTI govt left it at $17 Billion, now they are under $10 billion within a month of this chor govt)
*Overseas Pakistanis withdrawn around $3 billion from Roshan Pakistan accounts because of lack of trust in this imported govt.

-- Foreign investors are running away.

-- Stock Market crashed

-- Decline in remittances and invesfments by overseas Pakistanis

Reason: Overseas voting rights are being revoked.

-- Extreme rupee devaluation, 1 USD = 190.5 PKR

CPEC has come to a halt. There was a airport video recently where Chinese engineers, experts and personnel were leaving Pakistan.


Once Pakistan bankrupts (closest example is Sri Lanka, it had same dynastic politics for decades), Our nuclear assets will be surrendered.


Severe energy crises are being manufactured (intense load shedding in major cities). All this to do corruption with IPPs, rental power projects kickbacks etc.

Food items prices skyrocketing, especially wheat and sugar.


All this damage was done within a month by this imported govt.

Imran Khan PTI govt. worked day and night in the last 3.5 years to bring stability to the economy
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

This is the end I am predicting for Sharifs on this forum - maybe a year from now, maybe 5 years from now, maybe 10 years from now
But this will be their end and they are fast pushing themselves towards this end

we were purposely taken to this place
 
Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

This is the end I am predicting for Sharifs on this forum - maybe a year from now, maybe 5 years from now, maybe 10 years from now
But this will be their end and they are fast pushing themselves towards this end


we were purposely taken to this place
This PDM mix achaar is just a front face of a bigger Mafia
 
cocomo

cocomo

Seeing what Hindu hegemony in India means for Indian Muslims why would you want it for the whole region? They want revenge for 1000 year slavery or whatever, only a sadist would invite Hindu wrath on themselves. They feed their inferior egos by humiliating Muslims. We must do everything possible to make sure they aren't the hegemon in our part of the world.
 
Zowais

Zowais

Anybody interested in understanding indian share in post regime change Pakistan, and the regime change background, motives of international establishment and dynamics, Mooed Peerzada has got textbook explainations. I am amazed to see he did this two months ago, before the shape of regime change was even clear. Must watch.

 
IceCold

IceCold

Foreign policy has always been army's domain, cherry blossom ki kahan itni aukaat kah yeh army ki marzi ka bagair kuch kera.
This is Bajwa's policy. Shahbaz is just a face, a pathetic one but a face.
 
maithil

Any such move will be directed by Pindi wala.. Shahbaz has no political capital to attempt this. He is busy firefighting economic difficulties. Best help we can give Shahbaz is activating LOC again. Few low key skirmishes here and there and Pakistan’s people will be forgetting economic pains pretty soon.Direct your fire at correct target.
 
White privilege

Even though we cannot trust Shobaaz rapprochment towards India, because Noora is essentially Modi's brother from another mother, tying down rapprochment towards India with resumption of an article of the Indian constitution , cannot be a Pakistani demand as well. As far as we are concerned, Indian constitution does not apply to Kashmir. Indian media can masturbate  all they want, it does not mean anything.
 
Any such move will be directed by Pindi wala.. Shahbaz has no political capital to attempt this. He is busy firefighting economic difficulties. Best help we can give Shahbaz is activating LOC again. Few low key skirmishes here and there and Pakistan’s people will be forgetting economic pains pretty soon.Direct your fire at correct target.
