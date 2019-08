The reasons that Modi’s government has done this have, therefore, nothing to do with India’s national interest. It’s all about pushing forward his Bharatiya Janata Party’s deeply rooted ideals of Hindu majoritarianism. Kashmir is India’s only Muslim-majority state and its autonomy is offensive to the BJP and its ideological fellow-travelers. Israel -- which they see not as a multi-ethnic democracy, but as a militant religio-nationalist state that knows how to treat Muslims -- has always been their ideal.