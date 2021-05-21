20

Angst and Denial in India as It’s Now Officially Poorer Than Bangladesh Bangladesh, once far behind, just surpassed India in GDP per capita. All the more reason for Modi to focus on the right reforms.

Whenever Indians are shown the mirror this is the most common reply.. India will catch up with other great powers like China, USA etc in 2030, or 2040, or 20__. Just give it some time. After all they were the greatest country on Earth since the Indian plate merged into Asia before the British looted all the wealth right?The internet if full of "educational" materials on how British destroyed IndiaThe only problem with this narrative is.. it is completely WRONG. By the time the British left the subcontinent in 1947/1948, India had the most developed road and railways infrastructure in all of Asia. Indian had more advanced industrial sector than any country in East Asia, Latin Americas, Middle East or Eastern Europe, all built by the British. India had modern (by contemporary standards) educational and state institutions, all birthed under British supervision, that had few rivals anywhere outside the West (including other British colonies). If anything the British actually gave India aover numerous other countries that boast far better GDP/capita and/or HDI than India today.How did it come to this despite the headstart?? Why is India doing the catch up when it should have been the other way around? What is wrong with these people? (There is all sorts of fake data, charts, and videos created by Indian incels in the net trying to prove India is catching up but none of them take into account what I have written above. India was already ahead of the game compared to East Asians, Middle Easterners, Balkan Europeans 70 years ago.)Let's take a look at the present reality. For the past 20 years, the entire West (Anglos, EU, Japan, even Russia) have been trying to prop up India against China with all sorts of economic and military assistance. See the infographic below.Despite all this forf****** years, last time I checked India's GDP / capita is $1877, lower than a poor country like BD.(Pajeets cope with this by showing "estimates" from Indian edited wiki pages.)Imagine what India would be without all this support from the West and Japan to prop it up against China.I believe at some point the West will simply give up on India once they understand the quality of the nation/people they are dealing with and come to terms with Chinese supremacy in Asia.. like they accepted PRC replacing Taiwan at the UN security council, or like they did gave up on the Afghan government, handing the country over to Talibans.