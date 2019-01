India is soon going to add one more cricket stadium in the list of 52 international cricket venues it has with the construction of Motera cricket stadium set to be the world’s largest cricket ground in Gujarat.

The Sardar Patel Gujarat Stadium in Motera will overtake the Melbourne Cricket Ground as world’s largest cricket stadium once completed.

M/S Populous is designing the stadium. It is the same firm which crafted Melbourne Stadium–currently the world’s largest cricket stadium located in Australia.

The stadium is set to cover 63 acres of land and will have the capacity of 110,000 people surpassing the Melbourne Stadium can allow 90,000 fans at one point of time.

The stadium will constitute 76 corporate boxes. The stadium will not have any column constructions and hence the fans do not have to face any obstruction while viewing the match from any corner of the stadium.

With this India will have a total of five stadiums in the list top 10 largest stadiums in the world. Presently, Australia accounts for the highest number of largest stadiums.

The parking area will bear nearly 3,000 cars and 10,000 two-wheelers