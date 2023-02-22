India is building a mega trans-shipment port near Malacca Straits

Bids for Andaman's Rs 41,000-crore mega port project open today
ET Bureau
Last Updated: Jan 28, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
The Centre has invited bids for the ₹41,000-crore mega international container transhipment port (ICTP) being planned for the Galathea Bay of Great Nicobar Island of Andaman and Nicobar Islands
An official statement issued on Friday said bids for developing the port are being invited on Saturday.
The government is aiming to complete the terminal in 2028 with a handling capacity of 4 million twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs
). A TEU is an approximate unit of measure used for cargo containers.
The capacity of the port will increase to 16 million TEUs in the ultimate stage of development.
"Progressive steps are being taken by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
. The transhipment terminal will offer top-notch facilities to the stakeholders in the maritime trade sector," Sarbananda Sonowal
, minister for ports, shipping and waterways, told ET in New Delhi.
In another development, Sonowal inaugurated the National Logistics Portal-Marine, a single-window logistics portal to reduce the logistics cost for exporters.
