India is at its weakest moment in history according to Pakistan..why not invade and take J&K then?

The last time India was at its weakest was 1962....but Pakistan squandered its chance by waiting three long years to attack...this time India is weak due to Galwan incident and corona virus according to PDF think tanks...Why is not Pakistan attacking India now then? by 2023 It will again be too late


in any thread regarding India, Pakistani posters ridicule Indian incompetence...then what are they waiting for against such an incompetent nation?
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Do you really believe under Modi, India has reached its ultimate ZENITH? Regarding Indian Incompetence, this is for you to answer. Our impression since centuries is that what you read.

It will happen definitely at our choosing, don't worry too much about it.
No India is just another developing country, chugging along slowly on the path to grweth with major global events getting it off track time to time....nobody can change that ..at least not in my lifetime..I am early 30s

I think you have been given by circumstances a 3 year window (2 as we speak as you guys wasted one year of it) to attack India, after which India will be strong enough to fend off anything you guys throw at it (if 1962 to 1965 is a similiar comparison)
Bagheera said:
@Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8

You think so much like me.

- PRTP GWD
Both you and I have Asperger's ...Mangus Saab used to have it too
 
Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8 said:
No India is just another developing country, chugging along slowly on the path to grweth with major global events getting it off track time to time....nobody can change that ..at least not in my lifetime..I am early 30s

I think you have been given by circumstances a 3 year window (2 as we speak as you guys wasted one year of it) to attack India, after which India will be strong enough to fend off anything you guys throw at it (if 1962 to 1965 is a similiar comparison)



Both you and I have Asperger's ...Mangus Saab used to have it too
Second time you are using bade shabd to respond to me. Are you ridiculing?

- PRTP GWD
 
Short simple answer: Because we are under just as incompetent generals such as Bajwa and co.
 
KaiserX said:
Short simple answer: Because we are under just as incompetent generals such as Bajwa and co.
who is the most competent general of Pakistan in the last quarter century? Musharraf?
Bagheera said:
Second time you are using bade shabd to respond to me. Are you ridiculing?

- PRTP GWD
No google Asperger's Syndrome I have it, @Mangus Ortus Novem saab has it, you most probably have it too ...I know Aspie's by their writing styles and thinking processes
 
Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8 said:
The last time India was at its weakest was 1962....but Pakistan squandered its chance by waiting three long years to attack...this time India is weak due to Galwan incident and corona virus according to PDF think tanks...Why is not Pakistan attacking India now then? by 2023 It will again be too late


in any thread regarding India, Pakistani posters ridicule Indian incompetence...then what are they waiting for against such an incompetent nation?
What a magical timeline that India will turn around from her weakest moment in 2 years while the Galwan is an ongoing situation 2 years on over in parallel universe non Indians live in.
 
Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8 said:
The last time India was at its weakest was 1962....but Pakistan squandered its chance by waiting three long years to attack...this time India is weak due to Galwan incident and corona virus according to PDF think tanks...Why is not Pakistan attacking India now then? by 2023 It will again be too late


in any thread regarding India, Pakistani posters ridicule Indian incompetence...then what are they waiting for against such an incompetent nation?
Pakistanis are coulda, woulda, shoulda, talk is cheap and as a nation we are good at it.

Now courage & substance is a different ball game, we rather have back channels as we like a long shaft in the back.

So there you go sums it pretty much up.
 
El Sidd said:
What a magical timeline that India will turn around from her weakest moment in 2 years while the Galwan is an ongoing situation 2 years on over in parallel universe non Indians live in.
India was weak due to 1962 defeat to China, but you guys waited till 1965 and lost..Galwan incident happened in 2020 (and ongoing as you say), shouldnot you attack India now toget Kashmir? Why wait anymore...soon it will be 75 years since Kashmir problem started.....Do you really think anybody would bother, if the problem crosses the 100 years psychological threshold?
jus_chillin said:
What is Asperger's writing style lmao
A stilted way of writing and talking...as well as dishing out facts in a staccato burst style
 
Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8 said:
The last time India was at its weakest was 1962....but Pakistan squandered its chance by waiting three long years to attack...this time India is weak due to Galwan incident and corona virus according to PDF think tanks...Why is not Pakistan attacking India now then? by 2023 It will again be too late


in any thread regarding India, Pakistani posters ridicule Indian incompetence...then what are they waiting for against such an incompetent nation?
Why is 7× india who has the full backing of the West and Russia, so scared to take on Pakistan?............ :azn:
 
