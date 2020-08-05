/ Register

  • Wednesday, August 5, 2020

India Is A Monster That Needs To Be Kept In Check

Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by crankthatskunk, Aug 5, 2020 at 11:51 AM.

  1. Aug 5, 2020 at 11:51 AM #1
    crankthatskunk

    crankthatskunk SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,593
    Joined:
    May 20, 2011
    Ratings:
    +2 / 6,959 / -0
    Country:
    United Kingdom
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Very interesting video. Worth listening to give full perspective of the new map issued by Pakistan.

    Also the facts how the British Empire colluded with Indian's Hindus and handed them over Kashmir and many other areas.

    How India captured and annexed different areas to increase it's size.

    The part played by Mountbatten cannot be ignored. When Mountbatten was killed, the Kashmiris rejoiced. Nahro's nexus with Mountbatten's wife had played a part in the rape of Kashmiris.
    It is also a fact that instrument of accession used by the Indians to give them rights over Kashmir is a fraud document. It was backdated by the British to give Indians legitimacy in Kashmir.

     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  2. Aug 5, 2020 at 11:57 AM #2
    PradoTLC

    PradoTLC SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,938
    Joined:
    Mar 17, 2007
    Ratings:
    +2 / 3,454 / -1
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Arab Emirates
    india needs to be Balkanized

    support Khalistan movement...
     
  3. Aug 5, 2020 at 12:13 PM #3
    peagle

    peagle FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    281
    Joined:
    Dec 29, 2019
    Ratings:
    +1 / 818 / -0
    Country:
    United Kingdom
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    It is only recently we've started learning about the injustice and conspiracies that have been played against the Muslims from the start, to beat the Muslim and keep him/her down.

    Supporting the Hindus/Sikhs/Christian development vs Muslim development during the British Raj in South Asia, and thereafter.

    Nehrus and Congress influence in British circles and Nehru's affair with Edwina, Mounbattens wife.

    Gandhi so-called experiment, sleeping with naked girls, including his Great Grand Niece, any person would rather kill themselves then sleep with their niece, that is so sick. People even told him what he was doing was wrong, but it was hidden and shamefully forgiven.

    The list is endless, you hear, or read a new thing year.
    Thank God for the modern age of information.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 9 (Users: 3, Guests: 6)
  1. Cherub786 ,
  2. explorer9