India Is A Monster That Needs To Be Kept In Check

Very interesting video. Worth listening to give full perspective of the new map issued by Pakistan.Also the facts how the British Empire colluded with Indian's Hindus and handed them over Kashmir and many other areas.How India captured and annexed different areas to increase it's size.The part played by Mountbatten cannot be ignored. When Mountbatten was killed, the Kashmiris rejoiced. Nahro's nexus with Mountbatten's wife had played a part in the rape of Kashmiris.It is also a fact that instrument of accession used by the Indians to give them rights over Kashmir is a fraud document. It was backdated by the British to give Indians legitimacy in Kashmir.