beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 43,620
- -5
- Country
-
- Location
-
'India is a leader': How Biden administration lauded India's role in QUAD to counter China
'India is a leader': How Biden administration lauded India's role in QUAD to counter China
Yep. Modi just banned more Chinese Apps.
Bus Blast In Northeast China Kills One, Injures 42 - The Street JournalBy AFP 12 February 2022 | 2:57 pm A bus exploded in northeastern China on Saturday, killing one person and injuring dozens more, public security officials said. A bus exploded in northeastern China on Saturday, killing one person and injuring dozens more, public security officials said...thestreetjournal.org
Pakistan’s ‘good Taliban-bad Taliban’ strategy backfires, posing regional risksFor decades, Pakistan pursued a policy of supporting the Afghan Taliban while cracking down on the Pakistani Taliban, the Tehreek-i-Taliban (TTP). With the Taliban in power in Afghanistan, Islamabad…www.france24.com
Pakistan resorts to usual tricks as it fails to comply with the FATF regulationsFrom the blog of Fabien Baussart at The Times of Israelblogs.timesofisrael.com