India is a horrible country to live

SuvarnaTeja
Oct 7, 2018
The purpose of this thread is to post all things that are wrong which makes India a horrible country to live.
Teen raped multiple times in Gujarat
TNN / Updated: Dec 4, 2021, 11:31 IST
Five people including two women were booked in Jamnagar in connection with the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted several times in the last one year.
RAJKOT: Five people including two women were booked in Jamnagar in connection with the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted several times in the last one year.
Those booked were Akram Juneja, Sunil Rathod and Kisanand Raziya Khira and Lata Patil.
The women approached her with a promise of quick money. They then contacted the three men. Akram was also the girl’s neighbour while Rathod had promised to marry her. The women even provided the men a room where they took turns to rape the girl.
(The victim's identity has not been revealed to protect her privacy as per Supreme Court directives on cases related to sexual assault)
Teen raped multiple times in Gujarat | Rajkot News - Times of India
Five people including two women were booked in Jamnagar in connection with the alleged rape of a 17-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted several t
timesofindia.indiatimes.com
