India is a horrible country to live

Incident came to light when the girl got pregnantDec 04, 2021 08:07 AM (IST)Photo for representation only.Tribune News ServiceAmritsar, December 3In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly raped by her stepfather in Dudhala village falling under the Kathunangal police station here. The incident came to light when the girl reportedly got pregnant and narrated the entire incident to her mother.The accused, identified as Kashmir Singh, has been absconding following registration of an FIR under Sections 376, and 506 of the IPC and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The victim’s mother, in her statement to the police, said, it was her second marriage and she had three children from the first marriage, a 10-year-old son, a 14-year-old daughter and another 8-year-old daughter. She said she was married to Kashmir Singh in 2016. She said she brought her children to Dudhala village after the marriage. She said yesterday, her elder daughter told her that on June 14, Kashmir Singh came home drunk and raped her. She said he threatened to kill her mother and other family members in case she revealed this to anybody. She said her daughter got pregnant later on.Perturbed over this, she lodged a complaint with the police while the accused got absconding after the incident came to light. The police said medical examination of the girl was being conducted while raids were on to nab Kashmir Singh. Team Latestly | Dec 04, 2021 12:43 PM ISTArrest| Representational Image (Photo Credits: ANi)In a shocking incident, a man allegedly attempted to rape a minor girl at her home in Ludhiana's Gandhi Nagar on Thursday while she was alone. According to reports, the minor's neighbours were alerted by her cries and came to her rescue. The accused was reportedly handed over to the police. A case has been registered against the accused and the investigation is underway. Andhra Pradesh Horror: Minor Girl Raped And Impregnated by Maternal Uncle In Nellore. According to a report by the, the accused, identified as Davinder Kumar who is a golgappa vendor, allegedly entered the four-year-old girl's home. The minor was alone at her home as her mother had taken her younger son, who was unwell, to a hospital. The accused then allegedly tried to rape the minor girl. However, hearing the girl's cries, the neighbours came and caught the accused. Uttar Pradesh Horror: 9-Year-Old Girl Raped by Minor in Banda District; Case Registered. The accused was then handed over to the police. A case has been reportedly registered at the Division 4 police station under section 354B of the Indian Penal Code an relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused in the matter.