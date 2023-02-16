India is a friend. Pakistan is not. (US president Bush memo)

Abdul Rehman Majeed said: Pakistan was given Major non-NATO ally (MNNA) status by none other than George W Bush in 2004.



Our relations with the US and NATO are much deeper than they have with India. Click to expand...

US consider Pakistan as tissue paper - While its the REAL ally is India. What Pakistan can give US ?Whatever equipment india puts its finger on, that will be india's. Let's not go in full list. Pakistan were not even allowed the engines for gunship helicopters while India got most lethal Apache Gunship helicopters. P-8s, UAVs and a huge list in future coming very soon. Only a fool will say that India is not ally of US.We can be ally of China (our natural alliance) - We both have a common foe india. There can be only one regional hegemony. That's why China & India will not be friends in forseeable future.At the same time, US sees india in a perfect position to counter China. That's why US, india has strategic, long term relationships. QUAD is just one of those but in essence India is much greator ally of US then many of the NATO members. Even NATO members like Turkey cannot reach the level of friendship and alliance as its between India and United States. US gave special favor to india despite the fact they got S-400. Same was not for Turkey.