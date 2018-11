India has been coming up these new routes every six month, the question is who is going to fund it? A route on the map is far different from a real corridor on ground.



Let me be clear on one thing, no route is good or economically viable for India unless it pases through Pakistan. Same goes for Afghanistan. So India either has to swallow its ego, like all other countries did when they were trying to become an economic power or keep crawling.

