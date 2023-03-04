What's new

India & Iran collaborating to equip Afghan Taliban with drones.

hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
19,165
-20
28,062
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
There is no India, this is just a hot button to instigate Pakistani by our own side


The U.S left multiple equipment in Afghanistan, the Taliban don't know how to utilize all if not most of it

Iran has for decades sought out western equipment so it could dissect and copy it


It is possible that in exchange for access to some of the systems Iran is helping Taliban operationalize the equipment.

Pakistan is doing the same, but Taliban seem to be hedging it's bets between Iran and Pakistan
 
J

JackTheRipper

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2019
1,359
-10
1,622
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
India has achieve nothing in drone tech. Iranis are superior in this tech than India.

Its seems 100% fake news.
Indian or any one can give intelligence information to any terrorist groups but not drones.

Pakistan is already sinking in terrorism and inflation in this govt.

If Afghan Taliban captured Pakistan which does not seems possible, then their next target will be India. Why? Because they will have borders with India. At this time Pakistan is b/w them

Pakistan supported afghan talib during soviet war and according to some reports after 9/11, if afghan talib are not faithful to Pakistan, how will be they ally to India who considers Mushrik.
Majority of Mullah thinks it is normal to kill any Hindu including Taliban, Al Qaeda.
 
Last edited:
_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
2,660
3
5,290
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Bleek said:
India & Iran collaborating to equip TTA with drones.
India is all set to stimulate a future drone conflict between Peshawar and Kabul using Iranian drones while we are busy in picnic trips & photo-ops...

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1632102655886757889

She has credibility.

@Sayfullah @Sifar zero @Areesh @Signalian @PanzerKiel @PakFactor @Meengla @villageidiot @Dalit
Click to expand...
This move will incentivize Pakistan to bomb Afghanistan harder than it ever has before and justify all sorts of atrocities Pakistan may end up committing in Afghanistan.
 
Signalian

Signalian

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Aug 18, 2015
9,603
285
23,841
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Bleek
Over 20 Indian-trained Taliban military and intelligence personnel return to Afghanistan for induction...
2 3
Replies
39
Views
1K
Sayfullah
Sayfullah
Bleek
Afghanistan has designed its first armed drone - 700KM range - 100KG payload
2
Replies
26
Views
670
Baburfromsarmarkand
B
Erieye
What is India's true goal in Balochistan long-term?
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
106
Views
4K
surmabhopali
S
Erieye
Ex Israel Spy Chief Talks About Intelligence Cooperation with India
Replies
10
Views
433
Bleek
Bleek
Erieye
Pakistan needs to focus & spend more on its education sector which is lagging behind.
5 6 7 8 9 10
Replies
149
Views
5K
Imad.Khan
Imad.Khan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom