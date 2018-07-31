India Invites applications for Citizenship from Non Muslim Refugees

lightoftruth
Indian Muslims have a right to their land, they can create their own country from India, we don't want them.Pakistan , country created for Muslims, can take care of all Muslims. Whats so big issue about it.
Or will Pakistan invite non muslims for citizenship?
