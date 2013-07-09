India intruded China Tibet Western theatre on 31th August 2020 again

What's new

Song Hong

Song Hong

FULL MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
1,370
-5
2,339
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Viet Nam
Colonel Zhang Shuili claimed India intrude Pangong, Zheqin mountain pass on 31th August 2020, causing tension.


西部战区新闻发言人就中印边境局势发表谈话-新华网

西部战区新闻发言人就中印边境局势发表谈话 ---印方此举严重侵犯中国领土主权，严重破坏中印边境地区和平稳定，出尔反尔、背信弃义，中方对此表示强烈反对。
www.xinhuanet.com
 
