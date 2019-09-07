

The IHH in Germany was shut down by the Ministry of the Interior on 12 July 2010. The reason given was that the IHH supported Hamas, which was in power in the Gaza Strip, thereby contravening the spirit of the understanding between peoples. A study was undertaken in 2006 by the Danish Institute for International Studies — a research institute — clearly linking the IHH with Al-Qaeda and worldwide Jihad. The IHH has representations in Belgium, Denmark, Holland and Austria and numerous partner organisations. According to security experts, the IHH is used as an example to illustrate the way in which NGOs concerned with foreign affairs are used and exploited. Three years ago it was awarded a prize by the Turkish Parliament. There are rumours of close links between the IHH and Turkish Prime Minister Erdogan, who holds Islamist views. An article in the New York Times of 15 July 2010 states that, in the run-up to the critical parliamentary elections, the IHH helped Prime Minister Erdogan to gain the support of conservative Muslims and improve the image and influence of Turkey in the Arab world.

1. What is the Commission’s opinion in general of the IHH and its areas of activity?

2. Is the Commission aware of the objectives of the IHH?

3. Is the IHH involved in the administration of the Palestinian territories? Does it receive EU funding?

4. Does the IHH receive direct or indirect EU funding?

5. If so, what funding does the IHH receive from the EU?



Turkey's Al-Qaeda-Linked Charity Spreads its Wings in South Asia

February 16, 2021

An al-Qaeda-linked charity group in Turkey has been working with Islami Sangh Nepal (ISN), its regional partner in South Asia, to expand its logistical hub for jihadist networks, a Nordic Monitor investigation has found.

The Foundation for Human Rights and Freedoms and Humanitarian Relief (İnsan Hak ve Hürriyetleri ve İnsani Yardım Vakfı, or IHH) runs multiple projects in Nepal, especially in areas close to the Indian border, to broaden the support base among the country’s minority Muslim community and expand logistical operations in support of global jihadist networks. The main facilitator for the IHH gaining a foothold in the country was the ISN, which has received funding directly from Turkey to finance various projects.

While Nepal’s ISN was red flagged by the Indian intelligence services for its alleged support of jihadist militants, its Turkish partner, the IHH, was described as an arms smuggler in UN Security Council documents and was investigated for running a line of support to armed jihadist groups in Syria.

