In past few months, we have been monitoring Indian propaganda against Turkey & especially targeting the State authorities.
This comes to light based on the fact that Turkey has been a key ally to Pakistan & was slowly becoming part of the China block. In addition to that, Turkey has been taking stand with Pakistan over Indian atrocities in Kashmir, this called for Indian propaganda against Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan
Yesterday, Indian media started circulating reports that an Al-Qaida affiliated charity group from Turkey was working with Militant group in Nepal, Indian media named Islamai Sangh Nepal, the militant group with which Turkish charity was working working with.
Indians ran the propaganda that IHH is known as a tool of the Turkish intelligence agency MIT and has been supported by the government of Islamist President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
This is not the first time Indians have ran false propaganda against Turkey. In Dec 2020, Indian media propogated news from Greek newsoutlet that Turkey was paying 2000$ to foreign fighters to join fight in Indian Occupied Kashmir.
It is about time, Turkish authorities address this Indian propaganda against the State authorities & raise the issue of continuous Indian disinfo war at the world forum.
