Foxtrot Alpha

Foxtrot Alpha

Aug 19, 2012
In past few months, we have been monitoring Indian propaganda against Turkey & especially targeting the State authorities.
This comes to light based on the fact that Turkey has been a key ally to Pakistan & was slowly becoming part of the China block. In addition to that, Turkey has been taking stand with Pakistan over Indian atrocities in Kashmir, this called for Indian propaganda against Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan

Yesterday, Indian media started circulating reports that an Al-Qaida affiliated charity group from Turkey was working with Militant group in Nepal, Indian media named Islamai Sangh Nepal, the militant group with which Turkish charity was working working with.

Indians ran the propaganda that IHH is known as a tool of the Turkish intelligence agency MIT and has been supported by the government of Islamist President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

This is not the first time Indians have ran false propaganda against Turkey. In Dec 2020, Indian media propogated news from Greek newsoutlet that Turkey was paying 2000$ to foreign fighters to join fight in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

It is about time, Turkish authorities address this Indian propaganda against the State authorities & raise the issue of continuous Indian disinfo war at the world forum.
 
Please refer to the European parliament

Parliamentary questions
6 December 2010

Question for written answer E-010094/2010
to the Commission
Subject: Controversial aims of the IHH organisation
The ‘international humanitarian aid organisation’ IHH is a radical Islamic, anti-American organisation established in close proximity to the Muslim Brotherhood (Hamas). It has proven links with Islamism and the Turkish Government. In addition to its legitimate humanitarian activities, the IHH also gives financial and logistical support to radical Islamic terrorist networks. Israel’s Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center (ITIC) claims to have reliable information and reports on the role of the IHH and of the Turkish Government in the flotilla operation in support of Hamas off the coast of Gaza.
The IHH in Germany was shut down by the Ministry of the Interior on 12 July 2010. The reason given was that the IHH supported Hamas, which was in power in the Gaza Strip, thereby contravening the spirit of the understanding between peoples. A study was undertaken in 2006 by the Danish Institute for International Studies — a research institute — clearly linking the IHH with Al-Qaeda and worldwide Jihad. The IHH has representations in Belgium, Denmark, Holland and Austria and numerous partner organisations. According to security experts, the IHH is used as an example to illustrate the way in which NGOs concerned with foreign affairs are used and exploited. Three years ago it was awarded a prize by the Turkish Parliament. There are rumours of close links between the IHH and Turkish Prime Minister Erdogan, who holds Islamist views. An article in the New York Times of 15 July 2010 states that, in the run-up to the critical parliamentary elections, the IHH helped Prime Minister Erdogan to gain the support of conservative Muslims and improve the image and influence of Turkey in the Arab world.
1. What is the Commission’s opinion in general of the IHH and its areas of activity?
2. Is the Commission aware of the objectives of the IHH?
3. Is the IHH involved in the administration of the Palestinian territories? Does it receive EU funding?
4. Does the IHH receive direct or indirect EU funding?
5. If so, what funding does the IHH receive from the EU?

Turkey's Al-Qaeda-Linked Charity Spreads its Wings in South Asia
February 16, 2021 Homeland Security Today
An al-Qaeda-linked charity group in Turkey has been working with Islami Sangh Nepal (ISN), its regional partner in South Asia, to expand its logistical hub for jihadist networks, a Nordic Monitor investigation has found.
The Foundation for Human Rights and Freedoms and Humanitarian Relief (İnsan Hak ve Hürriyetleri ve İnsani Yardım Vakfı, or IHH) runs multiple projects in Nepal, especially in areas close to the Indian border, to broaden the support base among the country’s minority Muslim community and expand logistical operations in support of global jihadist networks. The main facilitator for the IHH gaining a foothold in the country was the ISN, which has received funding directly from Turkey to finance various projects.
While Nepal’s ISN was red flagged by the Indian intelligence services for its alleged support of jihadist militants, its Turkish partner, the IHH, was described as an arms smuggler in UN Security Council documents and was investigated for running a line of support to armed jihadist groups in Syria.
Read the full story at Nordic Monitor

THERE ARE TOO MANY NON_INDIAN REFERENCES TO QUOTE HERE
 
all propaganda
 
Where does Swarajya end and proper verified Indian media actually begin?

I cannot see any difference any more between the disinformation touted by Swarajya (and exposed by Disinfo labs) and supposed mainstream Indian outlets.
 
and we are doing normalisation with them, there should be no peace deal and relations with India, they are preparing for war and just trying to buy time
 
Turingsage said:
February 16, 2021 Homeland Security Today
Just because it reads Homeland Security, doesn't make it authentic outlet or directly affiliated with US DHS. EU Chronicle report is still on file with us to review where zombie orgs were used to propagate false propaganda...
Turingsage said:
Please refer to the European parliament
It's answer to the QUestion asked on the activities & funding of IHH. MEP has raised this question to the Commission which was answered.....

Indian propaganda machines are known to influence some MEPs in EU Parliament, so all this doesn't help in defending your stance....
 
Brilliant work as ever, Foxy bro! :tup:
 
Is India the only country propagandizing against Turkey? Erdogan has managed to alienate both the East and West. So his enemies are many.

Besides, if Turkey wants to be Pakistan’s ally and oppose India, one should not expect praise.

Finally, is India the only one playing the propaganda game?
 
