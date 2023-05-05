What's new

India insults Pakistani FM on his maiden official tour to India for SCO Meetup

Kuru said:
S Jaishankar: About terrorism, Pakistan’s credibility is depleting even faster than its forex reserves!

LMAO 😂
Still Pakistan would have enough credibility that none of its future PM would be banned from visiting USA and UK because he supervised massacre and pogrom of his own people
 
Dalit said:
Wow. That is bad. No wonder the Indians cheerlead for PDM. Who wouldn't cheerlead for such epic losers? Especially if they are your enemy. Compare that to the days when IK used to roast these Indians at the UN in front of the whole world.

Remember, Bilawal is a favorite of papa America and vigo team.
We gota appreciate how IK exposed Indian terrorism at UN and other international platforms. Now we're back to square one. How do the policy makers believe it will benefit Pakistan, only conclusion is the begger mindset, they feel inferior so love to get treated like #### and then leave with head facing the ground. Shameless people. If the Pakistani public were awake they wouldn't allow this and would topple governments. People with high self esteem, respect and honour do not tolerate insults.
 
PakAlp said:
We gota appreciate how IK exposed Indian terrorism at UN and other international platforms. Now we're back to square one. How do the policy makers believe it will benefit Pakistan, only conclusion is the begger mindset, they feel inferior so love to get treated like #### and then leave with head facing the ground. Shameless people. If the Pakistani public were awake they wouldn't allow this and would topple governments. People with high self esteem, respect and honour do not tolerate insults.
No contest whatsoever. Imran Khan smoked the Hindutva on the world stage. These PDM scumbags are India's left and right nut. No wonder the Indian Hindutva rape brigade cheerleads for PDM in Pakistan.
 

