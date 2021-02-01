India: Instead of polio drops, 12 kids given sanitizer in Maharashtra

Instead of polio drops, 12 kids given sanitizer in Maharashtra - Times of India The callous approach of health workers deployed at a polio booth in Yavatmal district saw 12 children under the age of five years being administered sanitizer instead of polio drops on Sunday.

NAGPUR: The callous approach of health workers deployed at a polio booth in Yavatmal district saw 12 children under the age of five years being administered sanitizer instead of polio drops on Sunday.The children, who are from Kapsi Kopri village in Ghatanji tehsil of the district, started vomiting and showing symptoms of uneasiness after being given sanitizer drops. All were brought to the paediatric ward of the Government Medical College and Hospital in Yavatmal. Doctors told TOI that the condition of the children is stable and that they continue to be under observation.Parents of the children alleged that the health workers at the booth were reluctant to shift them to GMCH and tried to cover up the issue. But they had to inform their seniors after three of the kids started continuously vomiting.Purushottam Meshram, whose sons Ansh and Harsh were among the 12 kids, said that initially the health workers were casual about the incident. “They called us back from home after some time and administered the polio dose to my children. But they did not reveal reason behind giving it again. We realized their mistake only when our children started vomiting,” he said.When four of the 12 children started showing symptoms like vomiting and dizziness, the on-duty officials admitted them to the local public health centre (PHC). But, following some pressure by sarpanch Yuvraj Marape and other villagers, they started the process to shift the children to Yavatmal. Finally, all kids were shifted to GMCH shortly after Sunday midnight.Yavatmal’s district collector M Devender Singh spoke to parents of the affected children at the GMCH. As PHCs come under zilla parishad, ZP CEO Shrikrishna Panchal was asked to conduct an enquiry. Panchal told TOI on Monday evening that health workers deployed at booth would be suspended.“I received a preliminary inquiry report from the district health officer (DHO) in which he has held that a community health officer, Asha worker and an anganwadi sevika guilty of negligence. They will be suspended immediately and further action will be taken after the probe,” said Panchal adding that the on-duty officials did not inform seniors till late Sunday night.District guardian minister Sanjay Rathod said from Mumbai that he has asked the ZP CEO to inquire into the issue and take action against the concerned employees.And they claim to be top in medical facilities.