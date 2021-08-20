What's new

India inks deal with Russia to immediately procure 70,000 latest AK-203 rifles off the shelf

India inks deal with Russia to immediately procure 70,000 latest AK rifles off the shelf
The assault rifles will replace the 5.56×45 mm INSAS (Indian Small Arms System) rifles in use with the armed forces currently.
SNEHESH ALEX PHILIP 20 August, 2021 10:04 am IST


An AK-203 rifle | Credits: Rosoboronexport
An AK-203 rifle | Credits: Rosoboronexport
New Delhi: India and Russia Thursday signed a deal for the immediate off-the-shelf procurement of 70,000 latest AK 200 series of assault rifles, ThePrint has learnt.
The development comes even as both countries work on a bigger project to jointly manufacture 6 lakh AK-203 rifles in India, a deal which has been pending since 2018.

According to sources in the defence and security establishment, while the initial plan was to directly import 20,000 of the 7.62×39mm AK 203 rifle and jointly manufacture 6.5 lakh of them in India, the delay in joint production meant that more of them had to be bought off the shelf.

The off-the-shelf equipment could include multiple variants of the AK 200 series since the basic difference is the accessories that are fitted to the rifle.

The contract was signed between the Ministry of Defence and Russian representatives, in the presence of officials from Indo-Russia Rifles Pvt Ltd — a rifle-manufacturing firm that will lead the indigenous production of AKs in India, sources told ThePrint. These rifles are expected to begin arriving in the country from November this year.


They will replace the 5.56×45mm INSAS (Indian Small Arms System) rifles that are currently in use with the Army, Navy and the Air Force besides other security forces and will become the mainstay of the armed forces for years to come.
The Indian armed forces also use the American SIG716 rifles, which are chambered for the 7.62×51 mm round and were procured by the Army under a fast-tracked process.
The frontline infantry soldiers will be equipped with the SIG while the rest will use the AK-203.


Next target joint production
Sources noted that work is also underway to begin the indigenous production of 6 lakh AK-203 rifles in India by the Indo-Russia Rifles Pvt. Ltd, a joint venture between the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), the Kalashnikov Concern (manufacturer of the AK rifles) and Rosoboronexport — the Russian state agency for military exports.

Under the proposed deal, the joint venture has to achieve 100 per cent localised sourcing of materials for the rifle within one-and-half years of beginning the production line.


The deal was first announced in 2018 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had even inaugurated the production facility at the Korwa Ordnance Factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi district in March 2019.

However, the entire project hit a roadblock over price negotiations as the OFB was quoting a higher price than the Russian product actually cost in import.

The higher price was because of the extra hours it will take to manufacture the rifle in India and other issues including Transfer of Technology and the 100 per cent localisation of sources for the product.

The defence ministry had to set up a committee to look into this issue and a resolution was arrived at.

In August last year, sources had said that the deal was finalised and the contract is undergoing legal vetting.

The final contract was expected to be signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India in late 2020. However, the visit did not take place because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The formal contract for the joint production is expected to be inked soon.

India inks deal with Russia to immediately procure 70,000 latest AK rifles off the shelf
The assault rifles will replace the 5.56×45 mm INSAS (Indian Small Arms System) rifles in use with the armed forces currently.
SNEHESH ALEX PHILIP 20 August, 2021 10:04 am IST


An AK-203 rifle | Credits: Rosoboronexport

New Delhi: India and Russia Thursday signed a deal for the immediate off-the-shelf procurement of 70,000 latest AK 200 series of assault rifles, ThePrint has learnt.
The development comes even as both countries work on a bigger project to jointly manufacture 6 lakh AK-203 rifles in India, a deal which has been pending since 2018.


According to sources in the defence and security establishment, while the initial plan was to directly import 20,000 of the 7.62×39mm AK 203 rifle and jointly manufacture 6.5 lakh of them in India, the delay in joint production meant that more of them had to be bought off the shelf.
The off-the-shelf equipment could include multiple variants of the AK 200 series since the basic difference is the accessories that are fitted to the rifle.
The contract was signed between the Ministry of Defence and Russian representatives, in the presence of officials from Indo-Russia Rifles Pvt Ltd — a rifle-manufacturing firm that will lead the indigenous production of AKs in India, sources told ThePrint. These rifles are expected to begin arriving in the country from November this year.



They will replace the 5.56×45mm INSAS (Indian Small Arms System) rifles that are currently in use with the Army, Navy and the Air Force besides other security forces and will become the mainstay of the armed forces for years to come.
The Indian armed forces also use the American SIG716 rifles, which are chambered for the 7.62×51 mm round and were procured by the Army under a fast-tracked process.
The frontline infantry soldiers will be equipped with the SIG while the rest will use the AK-203.




Next target joint production
Sources noted that work is also underway to begin the indigenous production of 6 lakh AK-203 rifles in India by the Indo-Russia Rifles Pvt. Ltd, a joint venture between the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), the Kalashnikov Concern (manufacturer of the AK rifles) and Rosoboronexport — the Russian state agency for military exports.

Under the proposed deal, the joint venture has to achieve 100 per cent localised sourcing of materials for the rifle within one-and-half years of beginning the production line.

The deal was first announced in 2018 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had even inaugurated the production facility at the Korwa Ordnance Factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi district in March 2019.
However, the entire project hit a roadblock over price negotiations as the OFB was quoting a higher price than the Russian product actually cost in import.
The higher price was because of the extra hours it will take to manufacture the rifle in India and other issues including Transfer of Technology and the 100 per cent localisation of sources for the product.
The defence ministry had to set up a committee to look into this issue and a resolution was arrived at.
In August last year, sources had said that the deal was finalised and the contract is undergoing legal vetting.
The final contract was expected to be signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India in late 2020. However, the visit did not take place because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The formal contract for the joint production is expected to be inked soon.

India inks deal with Russia to immediately procure 70,000 latest AK rifles off the shelf

The assault rifles will replace the 5.56×45 mm INSAS (Indian Small Arms System) rifles in use with the armed forces currently.
Suriya said:
Abhi to gooliyan bhi nahi chali par dard hona suru hogaya
Bug off to your def forums and make this news hyper over there. The fact of the matter is that Russians and Americans ignored you like a stray dog.

On a side note, where is that shinning India or make in india bla bla stuff?
Our pashtoons can make even make AKs with hands at Dara :p
 
Old tek-na-laji.

They want to move to newer tech and too much effort needed to develop things in India itself. So order things from the Russians.

Probably world's only superpower which buys small arms from overseas...
 
India to buy 70,000 assault rifles from Russia
Dinakar Peri
MOSCOW, AUGUST 22, 2021 22:31 IST


With repeated delays in deals for procurement of AK-203 assault rifles and Kamov-226 utility helicopters from Russia, India has signed a deal for 70,000 AK-203 assault rifles to be procured off the shelf, while the Army is also looking at procuring limited number of helicopters off the shelf to meet immediate shortage of light utility helicopters. Meanwhile, Russia has carried out upgrades of the Ka-226T helicopter on offer, according to officials.

“The deal for the 70,000 rifles has been signed but the first payment is yet to be made. The deliveries would begin within three months once the first payment is made and be completed in six months,” officials from India and Russia confirmed. On the Ka-226T “Climber”, as the upgraded version is referred to, an official from Russian Helicopters said the redesigned helicopter has improved flight and technical characteristics.

The Army is looking at procuring over 7.5 lakh AK-203 rifles and the two countries had signed an Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) in February 2019 following which a joint enture — Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL) — was set up at Korwa in Uttar Pradesh for manufacturing the rifles.

The JV is between between Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) from the Indian side and Rosoboron Exports and Kalashnikov on the Russian side. The Army had also appointed a Major General as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IRRPL to ensure timely execution and deliveries.


The Ministry of Defence has already floated a Request For Proposal (RFP) to the JV for the supply of 6.71 lakh rifles but the final deal has been held up over the high cost quoted.


In the Ka-226T helicopter, there are two major changes which include change in hull from composites to aluminum and change in avionics apart from several minor upgrades, said Vasily Grydin, deputy head of commercial department, Ulan-Ude Aviation plant of Russian Helicopters at the Army 2021 expo which began on Sunday.

“Major upgrades were done in the hull and the avionics to make the helicopter lighter and improve its capability. Some of the modifications were done based on the request of the customer (India),” Mr. Grydin said. These changes were done in the last one year while talks continue between the two sides for the final deal, he stated.

There is an upgrade in avionics and there is an option where the helicopter can be operated by one pilot if required, Mr. Grydin explained.

On the change in the hull, he said it was made stronger by using aluminum in the place of composites which was done for the sake of the exhaust and the helicopter has become 15% lighter. Dust filters have also been introduced for the purpose of high altitude operations while the fuel tank has also been redesigned.

Another major change is improved design of gear box which can work twice longer, he added.

In 2015, India and Russia had concluded an Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) for at least 200 Ka-226T twin-engine utility helicopters estimated to cost over $1 billion.

Sixty helicopters were to be directly imported and remaining 140 manufactured locally by a JV, India Russia Helicopters Limited, set up between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Russian Helicopters.

However, the deal has been held up over the percentage of indigenous content which as per the RFP should reach 70% in phases. Due to this, the Army, which is in urgent need of replacing the ageing Cheetah and Chetak helicopters, has approached Defence Ministry to procure a limited number of helicopters immediately.

As per the Russian proposal, the localisation plan would be spread over four phases beginning with 3.3% indigenisation for 35 helicopters, going to 15% for next 25 helicopters, 35% for 30 helicopters in Phase 3 and eventually to 62.4% indigenisation in Phase 4 for the last 50 helicopters.

The first helicopter would be delivered within 36 months from the signing of the contract and order completed in eight years.

 
Amazing. They cannot even make rifles! India is like living caricature. lol

Leads world in poverty and open defecation. At the bottom of the charts at the Olympics.

And cannot even make an assault rifle for its army.

You cannot design a better cartoon character to make fun of sheer incompetence than India as a nation.
 
India makes AKs, but the problem is that to make Ruskies happy the AK-203 was selected when OFT already makes Kalashnikovs in India.

Trichy
1629693026677.png




Else the Russian AK-203 is just a political move to gather votes from Amethi in next elections because it’s a politically sensitive constituency and make Russia happy.

The same Trichy is used by Police forces in India in huge numbers.
1629693308653.jpeg
 
