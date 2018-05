India and Indonesia on Wednesday elevated their bilateral ties to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Sign 15 agreements, including one to boost defence cooperation

India announces 30-day free visa for Indonesian citizens

Agree to organise an inter-faith dialogue in Indonesia in early October 2018

Back rules-based and peaceful

Indo-Pacific region

Set up a task force to enhance connectivity between Andaman and Sabang

Modi strongly condemns recent terror strikes on churches in Indonesia





Indonesia, India to develop strategic Indian Ocean port