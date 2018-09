Our stand is clearGeneva [Switzerland], Sept 24 (ANI): In a veiled reference to Beijing and Islamabad over the China Pakistan Economic Corridor ( CPEC ) initiative, New Delhi on Monday expressed concerns, saying that no country can accept a project that ignores its core concerns on sovereignty and territorial integrity.First Secretary Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, Mini Kumam , said that the international community is well aware of India 's position.Speaking at the 39th UN Human Rights Council, Kumam said, " India shares international community's desire for enhancing physical connectivity and believes that it should bring greater economic benefits to all in an equitable and balanced manner. Regarding the so-called ' China Pakistan Economic Corridor', which is being projected as the flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative, the international community is well aware of India 's position. No country can accept a project that ignores its core concerns on sovereignty and territorial integrity."The USD 63 billion project has been time and again criticised by India since it passes through disputed Pakistan -occupied Kashmir ( P0K ) region.In response, China had said that it had respected all territorial laws and that the issue was an "internal matter" between New Delhi and Islamabad. (ANI)