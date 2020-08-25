Forecasts of superior Chinese power did not affect Delhi’s decision to meet the threat head-on, something that other countries need to acknowledge. China is certainly a power to reckon with, but it is not quite the dragon that the Pentagon – or Beijing – paints it to be.

When Esper poked China

One wonders what the families of those unnamed soldiers who died at Galwan on 15 June have to say about that. Esper then went on to call the Indo-Pacific “the epicenter of great power competition with China”.

China’s range of woes

In some ways, that is what India’s armed forces are doing on the Ladakh border — showing resolution in defence, even while recognising that we are confronting a powerful enemy, who we once thought we could befriend.

India in Ladakh is breaking ‘China is invincible’ myth. Pentagon needs to catch up It's worth remembering that even as the Soviet Union collapsed, Pentagon’s 1989 report was still extolling its prowess. The talk of China’s ‘rising’ power is a Beijing product.