India in historic technical recession, RBI 'nowcast' shows

Gross domestic product contracted 8.6 per cent in the quarter ended September, the Reserve Bank of India showed in its first ever published 'nowcast.'
Economy(c) 2020 BloombergAnirban Nag, BloombergUpdated: November 12, 2020 10:17 am IST
India's economy probably shrank for a second straight quarter, according to a team of economists including Michael Patra, the central bank's deputy governor in charge of monetary policy, pushing the country into an unprecedented recession.
Gross domestic product contracted 8.6 per cent in the quarter ended September, the Reserve Bank of India showed in its first ever published 'nowcast,' which is an estimate based on high-frequency data. The economy had slumped about 24 per cent in April to June.
"India has entered a technical recession in the first half of 2020-21 for the first time in its history," the authors wrote. The government is due to publish official statistics on November 27.
The Reserve Bank's number is buoyed by cost cuts at companies that boosted operating profits even as sales dipped. The team of authors also used a range of indicators from vehicle sales to flush banking liquidity to signal brightening prospects for October. If this upturn is sustained, the Indian economy will return to growth in the October-December quarter, earlier than projected by Governor Shaktikanta Das last month, when he pledged to keep monetary policy accommodative.
However, "there is a grave risk of generalization of price pressures, unanchoring of inflation expectations feeding into a loss of credibility in policy interventions," the team of economists wrote in the Reserve Bank's bulletin. They also highlighted risks to global growth from a second wave of coronavirus infections.
‘Challenging Times'
"Lurking around the corner is the third major risk -- stress intensifying among households and corporations that have been delayed but not mitigated, and could spill over into the financial sector," the economists concluded. "We live in challenging times."
Consumers cut back on spending as millions lost their jobs, preferring instead to squirrel away cash. Preliminary estimates presented in the central bank's bulletin showed a jump in household financial savings to 21.4 per cent of GDP in April-June, up from 7.9 per cent in the same period a year ago and 10% in January-March. The bulk of these savings are bank deposits.

Economy may revive earlier than projected: RBI

The Reserve Bank has said the economy may return to positive growth earlier during the October-December quarter itself, ahead by a quarter of the forecast provided in the October monetary policy resolution as the September growth momentum has sustained in October as well.

But it also warns the sustained inflation, risk of the second wave or the pandemic and the stress in the household and corporate sector could play a spoil sport.

Incoming data for the month of October 2020 have brightened prospects and stirred up consumer and business confidence. With the momentum of September having been sustained, there is optimism that the revival of economic activity is stronger than the mere satiation of pent-up demand released by unlocks and the rebuilding of inventories.

"If this upturn is sustained in the ensuing two months, there is a strong likelihood that the Indian economy will break out of contraction of the six months gone by and return to positive growth in Q3:2020-21, ahead by a quarter of the forecast provided in the resolution of the monetary policy committee on October 9, 2020" RBI said in an article on the state of the economy published in its latest monthly bulletin.

RBI's article, the first in the series, tracks a host of indicators of various facets of the economy that have become available for the month of October, 2020 to continue its ongoing assessment of this cusp on which the Indian economy is poised in Q3'20-21
 
ya 'may' revive and the feel good article where as RBI has now officially stated as India into deep sh*t recession which is making headlines in every news websites in India as I speak.
 
