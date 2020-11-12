India in historic technical recession, RBI 'nowcast' shows

Protest_again said: Economy may revive earlier than projected: RBI



The Reserve Bank has said the economy may return to



But it also warns the



Incoming data for the month of October 2020 have brightened prospects and stirred up consumer and business confidence. With the momentum of September having been sustained, there is optimism that the revival of economic activity is stronger than the mere satiation of pent-up demand released by unlocks and the rebuilding of inventories.



"If this upturn is sustained in the ensuing two months, there is a strong likelihood that the Indian economy will break out of contraction of the six months gone by and return to positive growth in Q3:2020-21, ahead by a quarter of the forecast provided in the resolution of the



ya 'may' revive and the feel good article where as RBI has now officially stated as India into deep sh*t recession which is making headlines in every news websites in India as I speak.