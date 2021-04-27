India In "Endgame Of Pandemic", Says Health Minister

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Coronavirus: Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India, has emerged as the world's pharmacy, and it supplied 5.51 crore COVID-19 vaccines to 62 different countries

Harsh Vardhan reveals main reason behind surge in coronavirus cases in India Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said everything is still under control but pointed lapses, including casual behaviour and carelessness behind the surge in Covid-19 cases