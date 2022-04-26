India in 1835 read carefully

A fabrication that has been boring the pants of serious-minded people for some decades now. It is a fabrication of the Hindutvavadi types who want to show that Indian culture was despised, detested by the British, and that therefore all that was foisted on India and on Indians was false, and worth rejecting in full, in favour of a reversion to the old beliefs and superstitions.



If you can trace the person who sent you this, track him - or her - down, and kick his - or her - posterior very hard.



You may safely ignore this as a fabrication.



However, apart from this forgery, there are, in fact, dozens, scores of objectionable material about everything Asian, Hindu, Muslim, Buddhist - the lot. If you wish, we can walk through these attitudes and these writings, but be aware that you will end up angry and furious.





No, you have to go deeper into the subject.