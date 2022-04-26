India in 1835 read carefully

View attachment 838082
@Joe Shearer
, rest of the respected members of the forum, your take please
A fabrication that has been boring the pants of serious-minded people for some decades now. It is a fabrication of the Hindutvavadi types who want to show that Indian culture was despised, detested by the British, and that therefore all that was foisted on India and on Indians was false, and worth rejecting in full, in favour of a reversion to the old beliefs and superstitions.
If you can trace the person who sent you this, track him - or her - down, and kick his - or her - posterior very hard.
You may safely ignore this as a fabrication.
However, apart from this forgery, there are, in fact, dozens, scores of objectionable material about everything Asian, Hindu, Muslim, Buddhist - the lot. If you wish, we can walk through these attitudes and these writings, but be aware that you will end up angry and furious.
I highly doubt no begger or thief part so probably fake
Although other things are important to note and are probably true
No, you have to go deeper into the subject.
Actually, I am surprised - perhaps even shocked.
Most of the comments above have got the essence, and one person - @DrJekyll
- has even given a deconstruction of the supposed and totally mythical speech. I have not read it, and do not wish to, not because it is or is not good, but because I already am familiar with the facts. To begin with, Macaulay could not have been addressing the British Parliament at a time when he was physically in India.