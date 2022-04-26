What's new

India in 1835 read carefully

1650945125393.png


@Joe Shearer , rest of the respected members of the forum, your take please
 
Fake quote..secondly even the fake quote was referred to people of bengal NOT us.. particularly Calcutta a place where macaulay was posted. There was no india back then...just smaller kingdoms under the british crown. Dont take everything referenced to' india' as something applicable to everyone in south asia.
 
A fabrication that has been boring the pants of serious-minded people for some decades now. It is a fabrication of the Hindutvavadi types who want to show that Indian culture was despised, detested by the British, and that therefore all that was foisted on India and on Indians was false, and worth rejecting in full, in favour of a reversion to the old beliefs and superstitions.

If you can trace the person who sent you this, track him - or her - down, and kick his - or her - posterior very hard.

You may safely ignore this as a fabrication.

However, apart from this forgery, there are, in fact, dozens, scores of objectionable material about everything Asian, Hindu, Muslim, Buddhist - the lot. If you wish, we can walk through these attitudes and these writings, but be aware that you will end up angry and furious.

No, you have to go deeper into the subject.

Actually, I am surprised - perhaps even shocked.

Most of the comments above have got the essence, and one person - @DrJekyll - has even given a deconstruction of the supposed and totally mythical speech. I have not read it, and do not wish to, not because it is or is not good, but because I already am familiar with the facts. To begin with, Macaulay could not have been addressing the British Parliament at a time when he was physically in India.
 
It's just RW inger thing though
Oriya maqbool jan islamist conspiracy theorist has a similar world view where British hated local cultures and traditions and actively destroyed it

His take was that no one from pre British time was illiterate - madrasa and temple made sure kids became litterate

Madrasa system was destroyed, Farsi was destroyed and replaced by English
Everything local was destroyed Thier system of education, law etc are there to keep us as colonial servants

To get rid of this slavery British influences need to be eradicated
 

