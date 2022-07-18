[India] Imported coal 10 times costlier for power generators

Imported coal 10 times costlier for power generators​

State and independent power producers will have to cough up ten times the price of domestic coal to procure imported coal for 10% blending as mandated by the Centre

Adani Group, which has emerged as a winner for 2.416 million tonnes of imported coal

power ministry directed all states and domestic coal-based power generators to import at least 10% of their requirement of coal for blending