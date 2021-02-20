India ‘hyped’ Galwan casualties, distorted truth, says China ahead of Corps commander talks

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
SENIOR MEMBER
- Sep 26, 2018
- 6,208
- 21
- Country
-
- Location
-
China said it exercised great restraint while India repeatedly exaggerated the casualties from last year's violent clashes and misled international public opinion.
China Friday once again blamed India for the ongoing tensions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh and said New Delhi had “exaggerated” Galwan casualties.
This comes in the backdrop of the Indian and Chinese troops completing their disengagement at the Pangong Tso area.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said New Delhi “distorted the truth” about the Galwan Valley clash in June that killed 20 Indian soldiers.
“In a bid to maintain the general picture of relations between the two countries and two armies and to promote the cooling down and de-escalation of the situation, China has exercised great restraint, reflecting China’s tolerance and commitment as a responsible power. However, the Indian side has repeatedly exaggerated and hyped the casualties, distorting the truth and misleading international public opinion,” the spokesperson said at press conference.
“Now the PLA Daily has published a report on the incident to reveal the truth. I think it is good for people to understand the truth, and the right and wrong of the incident, which is also a proper tribute to the heroic martyrs defending the country.”
The PLA Daily is the official newspaper of the Chinese military.
The Ministry of External Affairs is yet to respond to China’s remarks.
Meanwhile, Chinese state media released a video and several pictures, portraying Indian troops as the aggressors in the Galwan Valley clash, on a day the country, for the first time, officially announced the death of four of its officers and soldiers in the clash.
China Friday once again blamed India for the ongoing tensions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh and said New Delhi had “exaggerated” Galwan casualties.
This comes in the backdrop of the Indian and Chinese troops completing their disengagement at the Pangong Tso area.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said New Delhi “distorted the truth” about the Galwan Valley clash in June that killed 20 Indian soldiers.
“In a bid to maintain the general picture of relations between the two countries and two armies and to promote the cooling down and de-escalation of the situation, China has exercised great restraint, reflecting China’s tolerance and commitment as a responsible power. However, the Indian side has repeatedly exaggerated and hyped the casualties, distorting the truth and misleading international public opinion,” the spokesperson said at press conference.
“Now the PLA Daily has published a report on the incident to reveal the truth. I think it is good for people to understand the truth, and the right and wrong of the incident, which is also a proper tribute to the heroic martyrs defending the country.”
The PLA Daily is the official newspaper of the Chinese military.
The Ministry of External Affairs is yet to respond to China’s remarks.
Meanwhile, Chinese state media released a video and several pictures, portraying Indian troops as the aggressors in the Galwan Valley clash, on a day the country, for the first time, officially announced the death of four of its officers and soldiers in the clash.
India 'hyped’ Galwan casualties, distorted truth, says China ahead of Corps commander talks
China said it exercised great restraint while India repeatedly exaggerated the casualties from last year's violent clashes and misled international public opinion.
theprint.in