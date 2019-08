India: Hundreds of Thousands of Indian Muslim Women Protesting Triple Talaq Law , want Sharia (Jai shri ram?)

These women must be given their constitutional right is with freedom of religion in India....ch@ddis hindu laws dont apply on Muslims - they have their own Code under Shariah!

Not just in Kashmir, its all over India now...Hundreds of thousands of Muslims are on the streets....women as well to reject the "3 divorce" law passed against Muslims by the Modi Govt.A street agitation is developing.....but now Muslims will be in a dangerous fix against RSS.