India: How COVID disaster dents Narendra Modi's well-crafted image

The catastrophic health situation in India has shaken the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has relied heavily on public relations and perception management since he came to power.

Pandemic management draws criticism



India's second COVID wave leaves suffering in its wake

India sees its darkest days of pandemic

India has added hundreds of thousands of cases in recent days, and the total death toll has surpassed 220,000. Cities are running out of space to bury or cremate the dead.

India's out-of-control outbreak

What image means to Modi's politics

India's hospitals plead for oxygen supplies

Modi's 'facade is completely in tatters'

'BJP has an ability to turn things around'

Indian experts, advisers blame government